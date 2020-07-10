4 Bluefin Court

Amenities

Perfectly situated on the Bluffs of Newport Beach in the private and gated community of One Nautical Mile, this stunning home has a lot to offer! Other than just being just 1 mile from the beach, you are provided with a spacious 3 Bedroom/2.5 split level townhouse with an additional bonus room that can be used as an office or a room of your choice! An inviting floor plan that features upgrades that include granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, a large kitchen island and beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Enjoy your time relaxing on the balcony, taking a walk around the well maintained community, and visiting local restaurants and shopping at Fashion Island and South Coast Plaza. Located in the top rated Newport-Mesa Unified School District. This home also provides a 2 car attached garage and a washer/dryer for your convenience. A refrigerator can be provided upon request. Don’t miss this opportunity!