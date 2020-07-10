All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated March 19 2019

4 Bluefin Court

Location

4 Bluefin Court, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfectly situated on the Bluffs of Newport Beach in the private and gated community of One Nautical Mile, this stunning home has a lot to offer! Other than just being just 1 mile from the beach, you are provided with a spacious 3 Bedroom/2.5 split level townhouse with an additional bonus room that can be used as an office or a room of your choice! An inviting floor plan that features upgrades that include granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, a large kitchen island and beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Enjoy your time relaxing on the balcony, taking a walk around the well maintained community, and visiting local restaurants and shopping at Fashion Island and South Coast Plaza. Located in the top rated Newport-Mesa Unified School District. This home also provides a 2 car attached garage and a washer/dryer for your convenience. A refrigerator can be provided upon request. Don’t miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Bluefin Court have any available units?
4 Bluefin Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 4 Bluefin Court have?
Some of 4 Bluefin Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Bluefin Court currently offering any rent specials?
4 Bluefin Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Bluefin Court pet-friendly?
No, 4 Bluefin Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 4 Bluefin Court offer parking?
Yes, 4 Bluefin Court offers parking.
Does 4 Bluefin Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Bluefin Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Bluefin Court have a pool?
No, 4 Bluefin Court does not have a pool.
Does 4 Bluefin Court have accessible units?
No, 4 Bluefin Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Bluefin Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Bluefin Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Bluefin Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Bluefin Court does not have units with air conditioning.

