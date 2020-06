Amenities

dishwasher parking stainless steel gym pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool tennis court

Stunning sunset, ocean and Catalina views await you in this spacious Crystal Cove home. Spacious kitchen features stainless steel gas range, double ovens, pizza oven, microwave and pantry. A private courtyard and grassy backyard make this home perfect for entertaining or just relaxing at home. Guard gated Crystal Cove community amenities include a community pool, gym, clubhouse, tennis, playground, with easy beach access just a golf cart or bike ride away!