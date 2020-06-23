374 Villa Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Renovated 2 Bed 2 Bath in Newport Beach! - Take a look at this amazing 3D tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=9ckhqU8pKLW



To schedule in person showings:

1. Submit application to our website at rpmcoast.com

2. Once application is approved your in person showing appointment will be scheduled and confirmed.

3. If after in person showing you do not want to proceed with approved lease, then application fees will be refunded.



Newly renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in Newport Beach! Beautifully renovated kitchen with white Quartz counters and matching back splash and shaker cabinets along with stainless steel and black appliances including LG 3 Door bottom freezer fridge. Large open living room and dining area open up to the private patio. Both rooms are spacious with the bathrooms in between for great privacy. Large master bedroom with attached bath and large walk in closet.



Luxury living in Newport Beach within the exclusive Villa Point community close to Pacific Coast Highway and Jamboree! Within minutes of Newport Beach peninsula, Fashion Island, and Corona Del Mar State Beach! Plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment options in every direction. Easy commutes with the 73, 405, and 55 all nearby.



Available for immediate move in with 12 month lease and $2900 deposit on approved credit. $49 application fee. $225 Move in/Move out inspection fee. Renter's or tenant liability insurance required. Please submit pets for approval. $500 deposit required for approved pets. For more information, please contact Property Manager, Richard at 714-899-2200 x 114 or richard@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com



