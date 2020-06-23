All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

374 Villa Point

374 Villa Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

374 Villa Point Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Villa Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 2 Bed 2 Bath in Newport Beach! - Take a look at this amazing 3D tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=9ckhqU8pKLW

To schedule in person showings:
1. Submit application to our website at rpmcoast.com
2. Once application is approved your in person showing appointment will be scheduled and confirmed.
3. If after in person showing you do not want to proceed with approved lease, then application fees will be refunded.

Newly renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in Newport Beach! Beautifully renovated kitchen with white Quartz counters and matching back splash and shaker cabinets along with stainless steel and black appliances including LG 3 Door bottom freezer fridge. Large open living room and dining area open up to the private patio. Both rooms are spacious with the bathrooms in between for great privacy. Large master bedroom with attached bath and large walk in closet.

Luxury living in Newport Beach within the exclusive Villa Point community close to Pacific Coast Highway and Jamboree! Within minutes of Newport Beach peninsula, Fashion Island, and Corona Del Mar State Beach! Plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment options in every direction. Easy commutes with the 73, 405, and 55 all nearby.

Available for immediate move in with 12 month lease and $2900 deposit on approved credit. $49 application fee. $225 Move in/Move out inspection fee. Renter's or tenant liability insurance required. Please submit pets for approval. $500 deposit required for approved pets. For more information, please contact Property Manager, Richard at 714-899-2200 x 114 or richard@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com

(RLNE4697278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 374 Villa Point have any available units?
374 Villa Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 374 Villa Point have?
Some of 374 Villa Point's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 374 Villa Point currently offering any rent specials?
374 Villa Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 374 Villa Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 374 Villa Point is pet friendly.
Does 374 Villa Point offer parking?
No, 374 Villa Point does not offer parking.
Does 374 Villa Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 374 Villa Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 374 Villa Point have a pool?
Yes, 374 Villa Point has a pool.
Does 374 Villa Point have accessible units?
No, 374 Villa Point does not have accessible units.
Does 374 Villa Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 374 Villa Point has units with dishwashers.
Does 374 Villa Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 374 Villa Point does not have units with air conditioning.
