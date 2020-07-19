All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3610 Daffodil Avenue

3610 Daffodil Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3610 Daffodil Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92625
North Harbor View

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This Newly Updated and highly Upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home features a beautiful large side yard that allows for lots of space to entertain and much natural light! The Single level home is located in the sought after community in Corona del Mar of The Terraces. The newly remodeled 'all white' kitchen, features beautiful white stone countertops, a 6 burner stove, and all new stainless steel appliances. The spacious Master Suite looks out onto the private and tranquil patio. Our remodeled Master bathroom features an oversized stone shower, soaking tub and spacious walk in closet. The living room includes a fireplace, wood floors and fresh paint throughout. The second bathroom is also completely upgraded to match the beautiful kitchen with white countertops and more! Please note that a few items of furniture are available to stay in the home but if desired they can be removed (patio furniture, Dining room table & chairs, Dinette, sofa & daybed in the second bedroom). 2 Flat screen TVs will stay in the home. The Terraces is a 55+ Senior Community with plenty of amenities including a community pool, spa and bbq area. One owner must be 55 or better! This ideally located home is just moments away from the Oasis Senior Center and Corona del Mar Village with a variety of upscale shopping, dining, our famous beaches, Farmers Market and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 Daffodil Avenue have any available units?
3610 Daffodil Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3610 Daffodil Avenue have?
Some of 3610 Daffodil Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3610 Daffodil Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3610 Daffodil Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 Daffodil Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3610 Daffodil Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 3610 Daffodil Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3610 Daffodil Avenue offers parking.
Does 3610 Daffodil Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3610 Daffodil Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 Daffodil Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3610 Daffodil Avenue has a pool.
Does 3610 Daffodil Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3610 Daffodil Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 Daffodil Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3610 Daffodil Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3610 Daffodil Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3610 Daffodil Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
