3610 Daffodil Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This Newly Updated and highly Upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home features a beautiful large side yard that allows for lots of space to entertain and much natural light! The Single level home is located in the sought after community in Corona del Mar of The Terraces. The newly remodeled 'all white' kitchen, features beautiful white stone countertops, a 6 burner stove, and all new stainless steel appliances. The spacious Master Suite looks out onto the private and tranquil patio. Our remodeled Master bathroom features an oversized stone shower, soaking tub and spacious walk in closet. The living room includes a fireplace, wood floors and fresh paint throughout. The second bathroom is also completely upgraded to match the beautiful kitchen with white countertops and more! Please note that a few items of furniture are available to stay in the home but if desired they can be removed (patio furniture, Dining room table & chairs, Dinette, sofa & daybed in the second bedroom). 2 Flat screen TVs will stay in the home. The Terraces is a 55+ Senior Community with plenty of amenities including a community pool, spa and bbq area. One owner must be 55 or better! This ideally located home is just moments away from the Oasis Senior Center and Corona del Mar Village with a variety of upscale shopping, dining, our famous beaches, Farmers Market and more!