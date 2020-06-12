All apartments in Newport Beach
3541 Lilac Avenue

3541 Lilac Avenue · (949) 280-5563
Location

3541 Lilac Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625
North Harbor View

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 42 · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
AVAILABLE JUNE 3RD! Lengthy Duration Lease of 31 Days or more or Year-round Lease! This Single Level sought after "Upper" is located in the coveted Corona del Mar community, The Terraces. This 2 bed/2 bath comes fully furnished including a den/music room with a grand piano for your entertainment. Walk through your formal entry into your spacious living room which opens up to your large deck - one of the many perks of living in an "upper," a lovely ocean breeze. The light and bright kitchen has a built in breakfast nook & kitchen island, providing more counter space. The master bedroom has a beautiful en-suite with skylights providing lots of natural light and a walk in closet to seal the deal! Workspace nook and Wi-Fi available! Even a fold-out sofa - maximizing sleeping capacity to 6! Just bring your toothbrush - everything needed is included - linens, utensils, pots and pans, cleaning supplies, you name it! The Terraces is a 55+ Senior Community with plenty of amenities including a community pool, spa and bbq area. One tenant must be 55 or better! This ideally located home is just moments away from the Oasis Senior Center & Corona del Mar Village with a variety of upscale shopping, dining, Farmers Market and more! Available for 31 days or more or long term lease. Property may not be leased for a temporary purpose such as a party or Film shoot for one or a few days. Price is $7500 during summer months of June July and August. Submit on pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3541 Lilac Avenue have any available units?
3541 Lilac Avenue has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3541 Lilac Avenue have?
Some of 3541 Lilac Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3541 Lilac Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3541 Lilac Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3541 Lilac Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3541 Lilac Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3541 Lilac Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3541 Lilac Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3541 Lilac Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3541 Lilac Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3541 Lilac Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3541 Lilac Avenue has a pool.
Does 3541 Lilac Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 3541 Lilac Avenue has accessible units.
Does 3541 Lilac Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3541 Lilac Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3541 Lilac Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3541 Lilac Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
