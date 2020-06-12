3541 Lilac Avenue

Amenities

AVAILABLE JUNE 3RD! Lengthy Duration Lease of 31 Days or more or Year-round Lease! This Single Level sought after "Upper" is located in the coveted Corona del Mar community, The Terraces. This 2 bed/2 bath comes fully furnished including a den/music room with a grand piano for your entertainment. Walk through your formal entry into your spacious living room which opens up to your large deck - one of the many perks of living in an "upper," a lovely ocean breeze. The light and bright kitchen has a built in breakfast nook & kitchen island, providing more counter space. The master bedroom has a beautiful en-suite with skylights providing lots of natural light and a walk in closet to seal the deal! Workspace nook and Wi-Fi available! Even a fold-out sofa - maximizing sleeping capacity to 6! Just bring your toothbrush - everything needed is included - linens, utensils, pots and pans, cleaning supplies, you name it! The Terraces is a 55+ Senior Community with plenty of amenities including a community pool, spa and bbq area. One tenant must be 55 or better! This ideally located home is just moments away from the Oasis Senior Center & Corona del Mar Village with a variety of upscale shopping, dining, Farmers Market and more! Available for 31 days or more or long term lease. Property may not be leased for a temporary purpose such as a party or Film shoot for one or a few days. Price is $7500 during summer months of June July and August. Submit on pets.