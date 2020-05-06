35 Skysail Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking tennis court

VIEWS - THREE-BEDROOM - CDM - GATED:

When we say VIEWS, we mean Stand Up - Sit Down , All Around Views!!! - Pristine Perfect newly renovated and designed, incredible three bedroom /

two and one-half bath family, executive home with over 2,400 square feet of living space adorned with quality custom upgrades throughout. Gourmet kitchen and soaring upper level ceilings. Located in prestigious, guard gated community in the heart of Corona del Mar.

OCEAN, CATALINA, CITY LIGHTS, GREEN BELT VIEWS!! Resort amenities, including tennis, throughout, Famed Corona del Mar beaches, Inspiration Point, quaint villa shopping, Fashion Island, fine dining, Rogers Gardens, Gelsons Market, Freeways and John Wayne Airport are within minutes of this unique location. UNPARALLELED NEWPORT COAST LIFESTYLE.