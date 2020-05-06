All apartments in Newport Beach
35 Skysail Drive
35 Skysail Drive

35 Skysail Dr · No Longer Available
Location

35 Skysail Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92625
North Harbor View

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
tennis court
ice maker
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
VIEWS - THREE-BEDROOM - VIEWS - CDM - VIEWS - GATED - VIEWS:
When we say VIEWS, we mean Stand Up - Sit Down , All Around Views!!! - Pristine Perfect newly renovated and designed, incredible three bedroom /
two and one-half bath family, executive home with over 2,400 square feet of living space adorned with quality custom upgrades throughout. Gourmet kitchen and soaring upper level ceilings. Located in prestigious, guard gated community in the heart of Corona del Mar.
OCEAN, CATALINA, CITY LIGHTS, GREEN BELT VIEWS!! Resort amenities, including tennis, throughout, Famed Corona del Mar beaches, Inspiration Point, quaint villa shopping, Fashion Island, fine dining, Rogers Gardens, Gelsons Market, Freeways and John Wayne Airport are within minutes of this unique location. UNPARALLELED NEWPORT COAST LIFESTYLE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Skysail Drive have any available units?
35 Skysail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 35 Skysail Drive have?
Some of 35 Skysail Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Skysail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
35 Skysail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Skysail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 35 Skysail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 35 Skysail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 35 Skysail Drive offers parking.
Does 35 Skysail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Skysail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Skysail Drive have a pool?
No, 35 Skysail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 35 Skysail Drive have accessible units?
No, 35 Skysail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Skysail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Skysail Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Skysail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Skysail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
