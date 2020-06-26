3401 Finley Avenue - B

Amenities

The Balboa Peninsula and Lido Village have been transformed to an amazing new community with a lot of options for everyone to enjoy. From outside dining, Duffy boats, bike riding, catching a Friday night movie, to morning Starbucks runs, there is truly something for everyone! Now imagine yourself calling this little slice of heaven home. 3401-B Finley, has just undergone a complete transformation. This remodeled waterfront abode will impress the most discerning eye. Upgrades include new stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, quartz countertops, soft closing kitchen cabinetry, air conditioning and even a private washer and dryer. Both bedrooms have a ceiling fan to disperse the ocean breeze and the master bedroom is en suite. Both the master bathroom and guest bathroom include designer tile, new sinks, faucets, fixtures and toilets. This thoughtful remodel also included outfitting each window with new KornerStone blinds. Additionally and most excitingly, there is private dock with electrical hookups for charging and the dock space is included with the rental. Welcome yourself home to 3401-B Finley Avenue in Newport Beach.