All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 3401 Finley Avenue - B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
3401 Finley Avenue - B
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:25 AM

3401 Finley Avenue - B

3401 Finley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3401 Finley Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92663
West Newport Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
The Balboa Peninsula and Lido Village have been transformed to an amazing new community with a lot of options for everyone to enjoy. From outside dining, Duffy boats, bike riding, catching a Friday night movie, to morning Starbucks runs, there is truly something for everyone! Now imagine yourself calling this little slice of heaven home. 3401-B Finley, has just undergone a complete transformation. This remodeled waterfront abode will impress the most discerning eye. Upgrades include new stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, quartz countertops, soft closing kitchen cabinetry, air conditioning and even a private washer and dryer. Both bedrooms have a ceiling fan to disperse the ocean breeze and the master bedroom is en suite. Both the master bathroom and guest bathroom include designer tile, new sinks, faucets, fixtures and toilets. This thoughtful remodel also included outfitting each window with new KornerStone blinds. Additionally and most excitingly, there is private dock with electrical hookups for charging and the dock space is included with the rental. Welcome yourself home to 3401-B Finley Avenue in Newport Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 Finley Avenue - B have any available units?
3401 Finley Avenue - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3401 Finley Avenue - B have?
Some of 3401 Finley Avenue - B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 Finley Avenue - B currently offering any rent specials?
3401 Finley Avenue - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 Finley Avenue - B pet-friendly?
No, 3401 Finley Avenue - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 3401 Finley Avenue - B offer parking?
No, 3401 Finley Avenue - B does not offer parking.
Does 3401 Finley Avenue - B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3401 Finley Avenue - B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 Finley Avenue - B have a pool?
No, 3401 Finley Avenue - B does not have a pool.
Does 3401 Finley Avenue - B have accessible units?
No, 3401 Finley Avenue - B does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 Finley Avenue - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3401 Finley Avenue - B has units with dishwashers.
Does 3401 Finley Avenue - B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3401 Finley Avenue - B has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College