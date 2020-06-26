All apartments in Newport Beach
34 gondoliers Bluff
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:12 AM

34 gondoliers Bluff

34 Gondoliers Blf · No Longer Available
Location

34 Gondoliers Blf, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Crystal Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located at the end of the cul-de-sac with unobstructed ocean view. This elegant property has 5 bedrooms, 5 Bathrooms plus powder room. The large master suite and 2 ensuite bedrooms on the main floor. There are 2 ensuite carpeted bedrooms on the second floor with hardwood and marble flooring throughout the rest of the house. The 5th bedroom is the guest casita with a private entrance. Large Kitchen and family room with fireplace and built in cabinetry. Stainless Wolf appliances, subzero refrigerator/freezer, butlers pantry and walk-in pantry. Unobstructed ocean view. Tesler charging station in 3 car garage. Washer, dryer and garden service included
During the Covid19 Pandemic, please submit the PEAD form to spowell@surterreproperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 gondoliers Bluff have any available units?
34 gondoliers Bluff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 34 gondoliers Bluff have?
Some of 34 gondoliers Bluff's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 gondoliers Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
34 gondoliers Bluff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 gondoliers Bluff pet-friendly?
No, 34 gondoliers Bluff is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 34 gondoliers Bluff offer parking?
Yes, 34 gondoliers Bluff offers parking.
Does 34 gondoliers Bluff have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 gondoliers Bluff offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 gondoliers Bluff have a pool?
No, 34 gondoliers Bluff does not have a pool.
Does 34 gondoliers Bluff have accessible units?
No, 34 gondoliers Bluff does not have accessible units.
Does 34 gondoliers Bluff have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 gondoliers Bluff does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 gondoliers Bluff have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 gondoliers Bluff does not have units with air conditioning.

