34 gondoliers Bluff

Amenities
Located at the end of the cul-de-sac with unobstructed ocean view. This elegant property has 5 bedrooms, 5 Bathrooms plus powder room. The large master suite and 2 ensuite bedrooms on the main floor. There are 2 ensuite carpeted bedrooms on the second floor with hardwood and marble flooring throughout the rest of the house. The 5th bedroom is the guest casita with a private entrance. Large Kitchen and family room with fireplace and built in cabinetry. Stainless Wolf appliances, subzero refrigerator/freezer, butlers pantry and walk-in pantry. Unobstructed ocean view. Tesler charging station in 3 car garage. Washer, dryer and garden service included
During the Covid19 Pandemic, please submit the PEAD form to spowell@surterreproperties.com