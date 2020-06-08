34 Belcourt Drive

Amenities

Nestled in Newport Beach’s private gated Belcourt community this approximately 3450 sqft home has been completely updated with the finest, stone, cabinetry, lighting fixtures, flooring, and finishes leaving no detail overlooked. Through the private gated front courtyard, you enter into the grand two-story foyer with wrap around staircase luring you into the open floor plan main living room with floor to ceiling stone fireplace and dining room. Ground floor also hosts a media room/ possible third bedroom with bathroom, powder room, 2 car garage, and gourmet kitchen appointed with only the finest appliances. On the upper level you will find the master retreat with study, Juliet balcony, exotic stone clad master bathroom with walk in shower and soaking tub, walk in master closet and secondary bedroom suite. The rear courtyard and deck bring the outside in with expansive outdoor dining and lounge area, beautiful landscaping, mature trees offering year-round shade and direct access to Belcourt communal open areas seconds away from the community pool.