All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 34 Belcourt Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
34 Belcourt Drive
Last updated May 13 2019 at 10:22 PM

34 Belcourt Drive

34 Belcourt Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

34 Belcourt Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Belcourt

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Nestled in Newport Beach’s private gated Belcourt community this approximately 3450 sqft home has been completely updated with the finest, stone, cabinetry, lighting fixtures, flooring, and finishes leaving no detail overlooked. Through the private gated front courtyard, you enter into the grand two-story foyer with wrap around staircase luring you into the open floor plan main living room with floor to ceiling stone fireplace and dining room. Ground floor also hosts a media room/ possible third bedroom with bathroom, powder room, 2 car garage, and gourmet kitchen appointed with only the finest appliances. On the upper level you will find the master retreat with study, Juliet balcony, exotic stone clad master bathroom with walk in shower and soaking tub, walk in master closet and secondary bedroom suite. The rear courtyard and deck bring the outside in with expansive outdoor dining and lounge area, beautiful landscaping, mature trees offering year-round shade and direct access to Belcourt communal open areas seconds away from the community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Belcourt Drive have any available units?
34 Belcourt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 34 Belcourt Drive have?
Some of 34 Belcourt Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Belcourt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
34 Belcourt Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Belcourt Drive pet-friendly?
No, 34 Belcourt Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 34 Belcourt Drive offer parking?
Yes, 34 Belcourt Drive does offer parking.
Does 34 Belcourt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Belcourt Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Belcourt Drive have a pool?
Yes, 34 Belcourt Drive has a pool.
Does 34 Belcourt Drive have accessible units?
No, 34 Belcourt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Belcourt Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Belcourt Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Belcourt Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Belcourt Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College