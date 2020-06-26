332 Poinsettia Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

A charming single family residence on arguably one of the best streets in the Village of Corona del Mar! Enter through a gated front yard with flowers, lawn, and mature trees. This home is light and bright, and features 3 bedrooms on the main level (the Master has an adjacent office), 3 baths and approximately 2,800 square feet of living space. On the second level, there is a formal living area with wood beamed ceilings, a gas fireplace, and a balcony overlooking the neighborhood. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a large center island and opens to a dining area and wet bar. There is also an informal living area with another fireplace and built-ins connected to a spacious sunroom. There is also a two car garage and separate laundry room. Great location in the Village, just a short walk to the beach, shops and restaurants.