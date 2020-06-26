All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 332 Poinsettia Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
332 Poinsettia Avenue
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:19 AM

332 Poinsettia Avenue

332 Poinsettia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

332 Poinsettia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A charming single family residence on arguably one of the best streets in the Village of Corona del Mar! Enter through a gated front yard with flowers, lawn, and mature trees. This home is light and bright, and features 3 bedrooms on the main level (the Master has an adjacent office), 3 baths and approximately 2,800 square feet of living space. On the second level, there is a formal living area with wood beamed ceilings, a gas fireplace, and a balcony overlooking the neighborhood. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a large center island and opens to a dining area and wet bar. There is also an informal living area with another fireplace and built-ins connected to a spacious sunroom. There is also a two car garage and separate laundry room. Great location in the Village, just a short walk to the beach, shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 Poinsettia Avenue have any available units?
332 Poinsettia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 332 Poinsettia Avenue have?
Some of 332 Poinsettia Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 Poinsettia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
332 Poinsettia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 Poinsettia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 332 Poinsettia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 332 Poinsettia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 332 Poinsettia Avenue offers parking.
Does 332 Poinsettia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 332 Poinsettia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 Poinsettia Avenue have a pool?
No, 332 Poinsettia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 332 Poinsettia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 332 Poinsettia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 332 Poinsettia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 332 Poinsettia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 332 Poinsettia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 332 Poinsettia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College