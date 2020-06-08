All apartments in Newport Beach
33 Terraza Drive
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

33 Terraza Drive

33 Terraza Drive · (949) 422-8550
Location

33 Terraza Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92657

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2126 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful Executive type lease with stunning views in the coveted area of Altezza in Newport Coast. Altezza offers some of the best views in Newport Coast! This 3 bedroom, 3 bath home has amazing sunsets from almost every room. There is a downstairs bedroom and bath, on the same level as the kitchen, living area, dining room and kitchen. Upstairs the Master Suite has amazing views, and there is a secondary bedroom with bath currently used as an office. Your clients will love living here and enjoy all the amenities Newport Coast has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Terraza Drive have any available units?
33 Terraza Drive has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 33 Terraza Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33 Terraza Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Terraza Drive pet-friendly?
No, 33 Terraza Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 33 Terraza Drive offer parking?
No, 33 Terraza Drive does not offer parking.
Does 33 Terraza Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Terraza Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Terraza Drive have a pool?
No, 33 Terraza Drive does not have a pool.
Does 33 Terraza Drive have accessible units?
No, 33 Terraza Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Terraza Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Terraza Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Terraza Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Terraza Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
