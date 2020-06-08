33 Terraza Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Executive type lease with stunning views in the coveted area of Altezza in Newport Coast. Altezza offers some of the best views in Newport Coast! This 3 bedroom, 3 bath home has amazing sunsets from almost every room. There is a downstairs bedroom and bath, on the same level as the kitchen, living area, dining room and kitchen. Upstairs the Master Suite has amazing views, and there is a secondary bedroom with bath currently used as an office. Your clients will love living here and enjoy all the amenities Newport Coast has to offer!