Newport Beach, CA
33 Seabird Court
Last updated February 25 2020 at 7:44 AM

33 Seabird Court

33 Seabird Ct · No Longer Available
Location

33 Seabird Ct, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Welcome home to 33 Seabird Court! This gorgeous two-story end unit townhome channels the ultimate resort style living with ocean views & open floorplan. It’s remodeled top to bottom & updates include blonde wood laminate flooring throughout, new recessed lighting, new stair railings, updated baseboards, & modern fixtures. Enjoy views of Talbert Regional Park from the bright living room with inviting fireplace, ample space, & elegant plantation shutters. The impressive kitchen offers an abundance of natural light & has stainless steel appliances, shaker style cabinetry, & stone countertops with ample cooking space. Dining area with sliding glass doors is adjacent to the impressive kitchen opening to the private & peaceful backyard. Downstairs powder bath is completed updated. Master suite offers ocean views, high vaulted ceilings, luxurious white bathroom, & large mirrored closet. This home offers 2 additional sizeable bedrooms & a fully remodeled secondary bathroom. Enjoy direct access from the garage into a private backyard outdoor space. HOA amenities include a sparkling adult pool, children’s pool, spa, exquisite BBQ area, sport court, plenty of guest parking, & greenbelts. It’s adjacent to Talbert Regional Park with hiking trails & paths leading to the beach. The community recently had a stunning multi-million dollar renovation to update the exterior including lighting, roofing, landscaping, & picnic areas. Washer, dryer, living room television, & refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Seabird Court have any available units?
33 Seabird Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 33 Seabird Court have?
Some of 33 Seabird Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Seabird Court currently offering any rent specials?
33 Seabird Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Seabird Court pet-friendly?
No, 33 Seabird Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 33 Seabird Court offer parking?
Yes, 33 Seabird Court offers parking.
Does 33 Seabird Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Seabird Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Seabird Court have a pool?
Yes, 33 Seabird Court has a pool.
Does 33 Seabird Court have accessible units?
No, 33 Seabird Court does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Seabird Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Seabird Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Seabird Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Seabird Court does not have units with air conditioning.

