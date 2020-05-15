Amenities

Welcome home to 33 Seabird Court! This gorgeous two-story end unit townhome channels the ultimate resort style living with ocean views & open floorplan. It’s remodeled top to bottom & updates include blonde wood laminate flooring throughout, new recessed lighting, new stair railings, updated baseboards, & modern fixtures. Enjoy views of Talbert Regional Park from the bright living room with inviting fireplace, ample space, & elegant plantation shutters. The impressive kitchen offers an abundance of natural light & has stainless steel appliances, shaker style cabinetry, & stone countertops with ample cooking space. Dining area with sliding glass doors is adjacent to the impressive kitchen opening to the private & peaceful backyard. Downstairs powder bath is completed updated. Master suite offers ocean views, high vaulted ceilings, luxurious white bathroom, & large mirrored closet. This home offers 2 additional sizeable bedrooms & a fully remodeled secondary bathroom. Enjoy direct access from the garage into a private backyard outdoor space. HOA amenities include a sparkling adult pool, children’s pool, spa, exquisite BBQ area, sport court, plenty of guest parking, & greenbelts. It’s adjacent to Talbert Regional Park with hiking trails & paths leading to the beach. The community recently had a stunning multi-million dollar renovation to update the exterior including lighting, roofing, landscaping, & picnic areas. Washer, dryer, living room television, & refrigerator included.