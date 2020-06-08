33 Castellina Drive

Amenities

Located in Ocean Heights – one of the most desirable guard-gated communities in Newport Coast – this residence boasts an open floor plan that is ideal for entertaining and gracious living. Highly upgraded, the two bedroom, two-and-one-half bath home with office offers a wealth of designer touches, wood flooring, a wine cellar, and a gourmet kitchen with large center island, six-burner gas range with double ovens, and walk-in pantry. Some of the home’s French doors lead to a private inner courtyard with fireplace, while another set of French doors leads to the spacious, beautifully landscaped backyard with pool, spa and fireplace. The property also offers separate entrances for the secluded guest quarters – which it is the second bedrooms – and the upstairs casita could be an Office or a Gym. A large master bedroom suite occupies the entire upstairs level of the main house and includes a fireplace, walk-in closet and generous master bath.

