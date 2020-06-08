All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated May 31 2020 at 6:37 AM

33 Castellina Drive

33 Castellina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

33 Castellina Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Ocean Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Located in Ocean Heights – one of the most desirable guard-gated communities in Newport Coast – this residence boasts an open floor plan that is ideal for entertaining and gracious living. Highly upgraded, the two bedroom, two-and-one-half bath home with office offers a wealth of designer touches, wood flooring, a wine cellar, and a gourmet kitchen with large center island, six-burner gas range with double ovens, and walk-in pantry. Some of the home’s French doors lead to a private inner courtyard with fireplace, while another set of French doors leads to the spacious, beautifully landscaped backyard with pool, spa and fireplace. The property also offers separate entrances for the secluded guest quarters – which it is the second bedrooms – and the upstairs casita could be an Office or a Gym. A large master bedroom suite occupies the entire upstairs level of the main house and includes a fireplace, walk-in closet and generous master bath.
The second bedrooms is separated from the main house downstairs guest quarter and an upstairs casita could be used as an office or a Gym

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Castellina Drive have any available units?
33 Castellina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 33 Castellina Drive have?
Some of 33 Castellina Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Castellina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33 Castellina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Castellina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 33 Castellina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 33 Castellina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 33 Castellina Drive offers parking.
Does 33 Castellina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Castellina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Castellina Drive have a pool?
Yes, 33 Castellina Drive has a pool.
Does 33 Castellina Drive have accessible units?
No, 33 Castellina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Castellina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Castellina Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Castellina Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Castellina Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
