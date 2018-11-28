All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:20 AM

329 Island Avenue

329 Island Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

329 Island Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Central Newport Beach

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
sauna
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
sauna
Vintage Beach Cottage on Balboa Peninsula. Term Negotiable. Steps from Bay Island foot bridge. Enjoy this immaculate historic updated cottage home just steps from the sand. Ideally located near Newport Landing, the beach, the Pier, the library, Newport Harbour Yacht Club, great bay fishing, boat, paddle board, surfboard rentals and so much more. This home is loaded with charm from a time long past. A rare Jewel in a peaceful, quiet residential neighborhood. If you have always wanted to enjoy the perfect beach home and live the life, this is it. Lease includes high quality furnishings, all utilities, and weekly maid service. There is a two person infrared sauna in the back yard and stainless barbecue out front. This is a 3 bedroom plus a den/office with printer. Separate shower with Jets. Wifi, Satellite TV and Internet included. Wow!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 Island Avenue have any available units?
329 Island Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 329 Island Avenue have?
Some of 329 Island Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 Island Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
329 Island Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 Island Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 329 Island Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 329 Island Avenue offer parking?
No, 329 Island Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 329 Island Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 Island Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 Island Avenue have a pool?
No, 329 Island Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 329 Island Avenue have accessible units?
No, 329 Island Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 329 Island Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 329 Island Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 329 Island Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 329 Island Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
