329 Island Avenue

Vintage Beach Cottage on Balboa Peninsula. Term Negotiable. Steps from Bay Island foot bridge. Enjoy this immaculate historic updated cottage home just steps from the sand. Ideally located near Newport Landing, the beach, the Pier, the library, Newport Harbour Yacht Club, great bay fishing, boat, paddle board, surfboard rentals and so much more. This home is loaded with charm from a time long past. A rare Jewel in a peaceful, quiet residential neighborhood. If you have always wanted to enjoy the perfect beach home and live the life, this is it. Lease includes high quality furnishings, all utilities, and weekly maid service. There is a two person infrared sauna in the back yard and stainless barbecue out front. This is a 3 bedroom plus a den/office with printer. Separate shower with Jets. Wifi, Satellite TV and Internet included. Wow!