327 Pirate Road

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This charming bungalow is on one the most desirable streets in Cliff Haven, Pirate Road. A vintage cottage that has been completely and expertly remodeled. A highly finished, handsome new kitchen, as well as immaculate new bathrooms. The original hardwood floors have all been restored and beautifully refinished. All the renovation has been done with a nod to the homes mid-century roots. The master bedroom has doors that open to a new wood deck and lots of sunlight. The kitchen accesses a patio with an outdoor fireplace. This home sits on an enormous, private yard that is edged with mature trees. A new garage door and inviting dutch front door. This house is a turn-key classic !