Newport Beach, CA
327 Pirate Road
Last updated June 1 2020 at 3:05 PM

327 Pirate Road

327 Pirate Road · No Longer Available
Location

327 Pirate Road, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Cliff Haven

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming bungalow is on one the most desirable streets in Cliff Haven, Pirate Road. A vintage cottage that has been completely and expertly remodeled. A highly finished, handsome new kitchen, as well as immaculate new bathrooms. The original hardwood floors have all been restored and beautifully refinished. All the renovation has been done with a nod to the homes mid-century roots. The master bedroom has doors that open to a new wood deck and lots of sunlight. The kitchen accesses a patio with an outdoor fireplace. This home sits on an enormous, private yard that is edged with mature trees. A new garage door and inviting dutch front door. This house is a turn-key classic !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 Pirate Road have any available units?
327 Pirate Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 327 Pirate Road have?
Some of 327 Pirate Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 Pirate Road currently offering any rent specials?
327 Pirate Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Pirate Road pet-friendly?
No, 327 Pirate Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 327 Pirate Road offer parking?
Yes, 327 Pirate Road offers parking.
Does 327 Pirate Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 327 Pirate Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Pirate Road have a pool?
No, 327 Pirate Road does not have a pool.
Does 327 Pirate Road have accessible units?
No, 327 Pirate Road does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Pirate Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 327 Pirate Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 327 Pirate Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 327 Pirate Road does not have units with air conditioning.

