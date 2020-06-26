323 Larkspur Avenue - 1/2

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath Back unit in the heart of Corona Del Mar. Just one short block from PCH and all the stores, restaurants and bars. Enjoy a quick 5 minute walk to Corona Del Mar State Beach to see the most beautiful sunsets in California. This single story unit offers in unit laundry, fire place, deck to enjoy the ocean breeze and brand new vinyl wood flooring throughout. With a large living room and connected kitchen this is perfect unit to enjoy family time or entertain guests.