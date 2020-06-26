All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 323 Larkspur Avenue - 1/2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
323 Larkspur Avenue - 1/2
Last updated April 28 2020 at 5:54 AM

323 Larkspur Avenue - 1/2

323 Larkspur Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

323 Larkspur Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**Virtual Tours Available!**

Beautiful 2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath Back unit in the heart of Corona Del Mar. Just one short block from PCH and all the stores, restaurants and bars. Enjoy a quick 5 minute walk to Corona Del Mar State Beach to see the most beautiful sunsets in California. This single story unit offers in unit laundry, fire place, deck to enjoy the ocean breeze and brand new vinyl wood flooring throughout. With a large living room and connected kitchen this is perfect unit to enjoy family time or entertain guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 Larkspur Avenue - 1/2 have any available units?
323 Larkspur Avenue - 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 323 Larkspur Avenue - 1/2 have?
Some of 323 Larkspur Avenue - 1/2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 Larkspur Avenue - 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
323 Larkspur Avenue - 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 Larkspur Avenue - 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 323 Larkspur Avenue - 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 323 Larkspur Avenue - 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 323 Larkspur Avenue - 1/2 offers parking.
Does 323 Larkspur Avenue - 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 Larkspur Avenue - 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 Larkspur Avenue - 1/2 have a pool?
No, 323 Larkspur Avenue - 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 323 Larkspur Avenue - 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 323 Larkspur Avenue - 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 323 Larkspur Avenue - 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 323 Larkspur Avenue - 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 323 Larkspur Avenue - 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 323 Larkspur Avenue - 1/2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College