Last updated January 16 2020 at 7:47 AM

3215 Clay Street

3215 Clay Street · No Longer Available
Location

3215 Clay Street, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to Newport Heights and all of the conveniences. Beautifully remodeled town home style with new floors counter tops, stove and dishwasher is available for immediate move in. Spacious Living room has a fireplace and opens out to the fenced yard and private patio. The walls are a soft grey and the cabinets and trim are white. Large Master with walk in closet and another closet. Washer and dryer hookups are conveniently located upstairs next to the bedrooms gas & electric hookups. Tenants are responsible for landscape including mowing the grass. 2 car garage and driveway can accommodate more cars. Separate front door with side entrance for your guests. Skylights and only 1 shared wall means lots of natural light.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3215 Clay Street have any available units?
3215 Clay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3215 Clay Street have?
Some of 3215 Clay Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3215 Clay Street currently offering any rent specials?
3215 Clay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3215 Clay Street pet-friendly?
No, 3215 Clay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 3215 Clay Street offer parking?
Yes, 3215 Clay Street offers parking.
Does 3215 Clay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3215 Clay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3215 Clay Street have a pool?
No, 3215 Clay Street does not have a pool.
Does 3215 Clay Street have accessible units?
No, 3215 Clay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3215 Clay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3215 Clay Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3215 Clay Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3215 Clay Street does not have units with air conditioning.
