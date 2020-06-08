32 Villa Point Drive

Amenities

Welcome home to 32 Villa Point in the gated community of Villa Point. This updated single level end unit offers a rarely available chance to secure a turn- key fully furnished rental. Interior space encompasses 774 square feet and includes one oversized bedroom and new master bath. The light filled interior space boasts an open floor plan with direct access to an enclosed patio. The kitchen features quartz counters, gas range and stainless appliances. Community amenities include a community pool, spa and 1 car detached garage.