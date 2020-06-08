All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated April 7 2020 at 2:23 AM

32 Villa Point Drive

32 Villa Point Dr
Location

32 Villa Point Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Villa Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome home to 32 Villa Point in the gated community of Villa Point. This updated single level end unit offers a rarely available chance to secure a turn- key fully furnished rental. Interior space encompasses 774 square feet and includes one oversized bedroom and new master bath. The light filled interior space boasts an open floor plan with direct access to an enclosed patio. The kitchen features quartz counters, gas range and stainless appliances. Community amenities include a community pool, spa and 1 car detached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Villa Point Drive have any available units?
32 Villa Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 32 Villa Point Drive have?
Some of 32 Villa Point Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Villa Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
32 Villa Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Villa Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 32 Villa Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 32 Villa Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 32 Villa Point Drive offers parking.
Does 32 Villa Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Villa Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Villa Point Drive have a pool?
Yes, 32 Villa Point Drive has a pool.
Does 32 Villa Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 32 Villa Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Villa Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Villa Point Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Villa Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Villa Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
