32 Gondoliers

This absolutely stunning Crystal Cove home enjoys breathtaking and panoramic ocean, Catalina and white water views as the waves crash against the rocky coast of Abalone Point. Located in the sought after and prestigious guard gated community of Crystal Cove this White Sails Plan 3 is situated in a highly desirable Cul-De-Sac location with spectacular upgrades. Very fine amenities throughout including luxurious Richard Marshall wood flooring throughout the downstairs and a tastefully remodeled kitchen with gorgeous Cararra Marble counters, designer backsplash, a custom painted center island and highly upgraded stainless steel appliances. The over sized great room located just off the kitchen features 2 sets of disappearing sliding glass doors that bring the indoors out to the amazing views and beautifully upgraded backyard. Within the last year the yard was completely transformed into a pacific paradise with an amazing outdoor entertaining area including a raised infinity pool and spa as well as a covered loggia with TV and fireplace, built-in barbecue and your very own putting green! Featuring 5 spacious bedrooms with one bedroom suite located downstairs, a spacious office with custom built-ins and a bonus room and 5 and one half bathrooms.