Newport Beach, CA
32 Gondoliers
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

32 Gondoliers

32 Gondoliers Bluff · No Longer Available
Location

32 Gondoliers Bluff, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Crystal Cove

Amenities

putting green
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
This absolutely stunning Crystal Cove home enjoys breathtaking and panoramic ocean, Catalina and white water views as the waves crash against the rocky coast of Abalone Point. Located in the sought after and prestigious guard gated community of Crystal Cove this White Sails Plan 3 is situated in a highly desirable Cul-De-Sac location with spectacular upgrades. Very fine amenities throughout including luxurious Richard Marshall wood flooring throughout the downstairs and a tastefully remodeled kitchen with gorgeous Cararra Marble counters, designer backsplash, a custom painted center island and highly upgraded stainless steel appliances. The over sized great room located just off the kitchen features 2 sets of disappearing sliding glass doors that bring the indoors out to the amazing views and beautifully upgraded backyard. Within the last year the yard was completely transformed into a pacific paradise with an amazing outdoor entertaining area including a raised infinity pool and spa as well as a covered loggia with TV and fireplace, built-in barbecue and your very own putting green! Featuring 5 spacious bedrooms with one bedroom suite located downstairs, a spacious office with custom built-ins and a bonus room and 5 and one half bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Gondoliers have any available units?
32 Gondoliers doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 32 Gondoliers have?
Some of 32 Gondoliers's amenities include putting green, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Gondoliers currently offering any rent specials?
32 Gondoliers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Gondoliers pet-friendly?
No, 32 Gondoliers is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 32 Gondoliers offer parking?
Yes, 32 Gondoliers offers parking.
Does 32 Gondoliers have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Gondoliers does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Gondoliers have a pool?
Yes, 32 Gondoliers has a pool.
Does 32 Gondoliers have accessible units?
No, 32 Gondoliers does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Gondoliers have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Gondoliers has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Gondoliers have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Gondoliers does not have units with air conditioning.
