Newport Beach, CA
3160 Corte Hermosa
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:23 AM

3160 Corte Hermosa

3160 Corte Hermosa · No Longer Available
Location

3160 Corte Hermosa, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious 4 bedroom home now available in the guard gated community of Newport Canyon. Upon entering, a living and dining area with soaring ceilings, a fireplace, and plenty of natural light awaits. The kitchen features an island and offers plenty of storage plus a refrigerator is included. A sizable family room is also open to the kitchen and also has a fireplace and doors leading out to the private back patio. There is a convenient bedroom on the main level as well as a full bathroom and laundry room (washer and dryer are included). Upstairs you will find 2 more bright bedrooms as well as a giant master suite with a 3rd fireplace and views of Bonita Creek Park. The master bathroom has a separate shower and spa tub and oversized walk-in closet. There is plush carpeting and new tile throughout the home and all of the bathrooms have beautiful faucets. This home comes equipped with an infrared alarm system that the renter can opt to activate. The patio/yard is a quiet place to relax and garden. Direct access 3-car garage. Other notable features include light, neutral paint colors and plantation shutters. This community offers a pool/hot tub for residents to enjoy too. Corona Del Mar schools, steps from the Back Bay, easy freeway access, close to Fashion Island, UCI and beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3160 Corte Hermosa have any available units?
3160 Corte Hermosa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3160 Corte Hermosa have?
Some of 3160 Corte Hermosa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3160 Corte Hermosa currently offering any rent specials?
3160 Corte Hermosa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3160 Corte Hermosa pet-friendly?
No, 3160 Corte Hermosa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 3160 Corte Hermosa offer parking?
Yes, 3160 Corte Hermosa offers parking.
Does 3160 Corte Hermosa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3160 Corte Hermosa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3160 Corte Hermosa have a pool?
Yes, 3160 Corte Hermosa has a pool.
Does 3160 Corte Hermosa have accessible units?
No, 3160 Corte Hermosa does not have accessible units.
Does 3160 Corte Hermosa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3160 Corte Hermosa has units with dishwashers.
Does 3160 Corte Hermosa have units with air conditioning?
No, 3160 Corte Hermosa does not have units with air conditioning.
