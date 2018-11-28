3160 Corte Hermosa

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Spacious 4 bedroom home now available in the guard gated community of Newport Canyon. Upon entering, a living and dining area with soaring ceilings, a fireplace, and plenty of natural light awaits. The kitchen features an island and offers plenty of storage plus a refrigerator is included. A sizable family room is also open to the kitchen and also has a fireplace and doors leading out to the private back patio. There is a convenient bedroom on the main level as well as a full bathroom and laundry room (washer and dryer are included). Upstairs you will find 2 more bright bedrooms as well as a giant master suite with a 3rd fireplace and views of Bonita Creek Park. The master bathroom has a separate shower and spa tub and oversized walk-in closet. There is plush carpeting and new tile throughout the home and all of the bathrooms have beautiful faucets. This home comes equipped with an infrared alarm system that the renter can opt to activate. The patio/yard is a quiet place to relax and garden. Direct access 3-car garage. Other notable features include light, neutral paint colors and plantation shutters. This community offers a pool/hot tub for residents to enjoy too. Corona Del Mar schools, steps from the Back Bay, easy freeway access, close to Fashion Island, UCI and beaches.