314 Onyx Ave Front

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Unit Front Available 08/01/19 Balboa Island Red Door House - Property Id: 93196



Balboa Island Red Door house is one of the most charming furnished 3 bedroom rental on the island. The property was renovated late 2014 and has many of the amenities of a modern home and is fully furnished providing everything you would need, just bring your clothes. The unit is two stories offering three bedrooms and one bath on second level. All bedrooms are good size and have fans with remotes and high sliding windows for privacy and great ventilation and sunlight.



The first level has a dining area off kitchen with bar counter area with an open living room concept, full bath and large storage closet. There are plenty of windows to make it bright and breezy.

There is nice front patio with dinning table and seating for six, market umbrella and BBQ. There is one covered exclusive car parking space in the rear with storage cabinets and access to shared laundry room with back unit. The location is a walker's delight with the best access on and off the island.

No Pets Allowed



