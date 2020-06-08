All apartments in Newport Beach
314 Onyx Ave Front

Location

314 Onyx Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92662
Balboa Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Front Available 08/01/19 Balboa Island Red Door House - Property Id: 93196

Balboa Island Red Door house is one of the most charming furnished 3 bedroom rental on the island. The property was renovated late 2014 and has many of the amenities of a modern home and is fully furnished providing everything you would need, just bring your clothes. The unit is two stories offering three bedrooms and one bath on second level. All bedrooms are good size and have fans with remotes and high sliding windows for privacy and great ventilation and sunlight.

The first level has a dining area off kitchen with bar counter area with an open living room concept, full bath and large storage closet. There are plenty of windows to make it bright and breezy.
There is nice front patio with dinning table and seating for six, market umbrella and BBQ. There is one covered exclusive car parking space in the rear with storage cabinets and access to shared laundry room with back unit. The location is a walker's delight with the best access on and off the island.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93196
Property Id 93196

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4950566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Onyx Ave Front have any available units?
314 Onyx Ave Front doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 314 Onyx Ave Front have?
Some of 314 Onyx Ave Front's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 Onyx Ave Front currently offering any rent specials?
314 Onyx Ave Front is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Onyx Ave Front pet-friendly?
No, 314 Onyx Ave Front is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 314 Onyx Ave Front offer parking?
Yes, 314 Onyx Ave Front offers parking.
Does 314 Onyx Ave Front have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 314 Onyx Ave Front offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Onyx Ave Front have a pool?
No, 314 Onyx Ave Front does not have a pool.
Does 314 Onyx Ave Front have accessible units?
No, 314 Onyx Ave Front does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Onyx Ave Front have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 Onyx Ave Front has units with dishwashers.
Does 314 Onyx Ave Front have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 Onyx Ave Front does not have units with air conditioning.
