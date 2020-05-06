310 Vista Trucha

Amenities

- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.



Absolutely stunning five bedroom, three bathroom house in Newport Beach. Unique features make this home a one-of-a-kind find including, a master bedroom upstairs and downstairs, a spacious loft, wrap-around patio, upgraded kitchen, and so much more! This home sits in a perfect location, just minutes away from schools, parks, and the grocery store. Don't wait, call today and schedule a showing!



Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.



Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.



Sorry, no pets.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



