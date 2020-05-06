All apartments in Newport Beach
310 Vista Trucha

310 Vista Trucha · (951) 345-4146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

310 Vista Trucha, Newport Beach, CA 92660
North Bluff

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 310 Vista Trucha · Avail. now

$5,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Absolutely stunning five bedroom, three bathroom house in Newport Beach. Unique features make this home a one-of-a-kind find including, a master bedroom upstairs and downstairs, a spacious loft, wrap-around patio, upgraded kitchen, and so much more! This home sits in a perfect location, just minutes away from schools, parks, and the grocery store. Don't wait, call today and schedule a showing!

Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.

Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.

Sorry, no pets.

Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5659327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Vista Trucha have any available units?
310 Vista Trucha has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 310 Vista Trucha have?
Some of 310 Vista Trucha's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Vista Trucha currently offering any rent specials?
310 Vista Trucha isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Vista Trucha pet-friendly?
No, 310 Vista Trucha is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 310 Vista Trucha offer parking?
Yes, 310 Vista Trucha does offer parking.
Does 310 Vista Trucha have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Vista Trucha does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Vista Trucha have a pool?
No, 310 Vista Trucha does not have a pool.
Does 310 Vista Trucha have accessible units?
No, 310 Vista Trucha does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Vista Trucha have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 Vista Trucha does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Vista Trucha have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 310 Vista Trucha has units with air conditioning.
