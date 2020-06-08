31 Rue Fontainbleau

Amenities

Located in the exclusive guard gated community of Big Canyon in Newport Beach, this exquisite home is a well-appointed, end unit with only one neighbor. Upon entering through the wrought iron gates, past the tiered fountain and into the home, your eyes will be drawn to the stunning crystal chandelier in the foyer and the grand staircase. The formal living room with bay windows, crown molding, recessed lighting, hardwood flooring and marble fireplace are truly welcoming. The chef’s kitchen has tray ceilings, built in sub-zero refrigerator, gourmet class stainless steel appliances, including a 6 burner gas stove, convection oven, standard oven, microwave and large kitchen island. Adjacent to the kitchen is the expansive formal dining room with 3 sets of French double doors leading to the backyard. There is also a wet-bar with matching wood cabinets and wine refrigerator. The downstairs master suite with en suite, complete with dual sink, walk in shower and soaking tub, walk in closet and sliding door that leads to the swimming pool. Upstairs is a second living room with sink, built in cabinets and French doors leading to private balcony. The low maintenance backyard has a crystal blue pool and spa. The home has a three car, attached garage. There are solar panels on the roof that are paid off. This breathtaking home is located near the Upper Bay, UCI, and Fashion Island and for golfers nearby Big Canyon Country Club, the Newport Beach Country Club and the Back Bay Golf Course.