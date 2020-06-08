All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
31 Rue Fontainbleau
31 Rue Fontainbleau

31 Rue Fontainbleau · (714) 230-0078
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

31 Rue Fontainbleau, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Big Canyon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4202 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Located in the exclusive guard gated community of Big Canyon in Newport Beach, this exquisite home is a well-appointed, end unit with only one neighbor. Upon entering through the wrought iron gates, past the tiered fountain and into the home, your eyes will be drawn to the stunning crystal chandelier in the foyer and the grand staircase. The formal living room with bay windows, crown molding, recessed lighting, hardwood flooring and marble fireplace are truly welcoming. The chef’s kitchen has tray ceilings, built in sub-zero refrigerator, gourmet class stainless steel appliances, including a 6 burner gas stove, convection oven, standard oven, microwave and large kitchen island. Adjacent to the kitchen is the expansive formal dining room with 3 sets of French double doors leading to the backyard. There is also a wet-bar with matching wood cabinets and wine refrigerator. The downstairs master suite with en suite, complete with dual sink, walk in shower and soaking tub, walk in closet and sliding door that leads to the swimming pool. Upstairs is a second living room with sink, built in cabinets and French doors leading to private balcony. The low maintenance backyard has a crystal blue pool and spa. The home has a three car, attached garage. There are solar panels on the roof that are paid off. This breathtaking home is located near the Upper Bay, UCI, and Fashion Island and for golfers nearby Big Canyon Country Club, the Newport Beach Country Club and the Back Bay Golf Course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Rue Fontainbleau have any available units?
31 Rue Fontainbleau has a unit available for $7,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31 Rue Fontainbleau have?
Some of 31 Rue Fontainbleau's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Rue Fontainbleau currently offering any rent specials?
31 Rue Fontainbleau isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Rue Fontainbleau pet-friendly?
No, 31 Rue Fontainbleau is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 31 Rue Fontainbleau offer parking?
Yes, 31 Rue Fontainbleau does offer parking.
Does 31 Rue Fontainbleau have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Rue Fontainbleau does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Rue Fontainbleau have a pool?
Yes, 31 Rue Fontainbleau has a pool.
Does 31 Rue Fontainbleau have accessible units?
No, 31 Rue Fontainbleau does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Rue Fontainbleau have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Rue Fontainbleau has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Rue Fontainbleau have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Rue Fontainbleau does not have units with air conditioning.
