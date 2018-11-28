Amenities

Been looking for a nice home to lease? Desire Convenience, Location, Peace, Comfort and a nice space that you can spread out? Been searching for a very clean, well maintained home that has it all? Look no further 31 Egret Court in the highly desirable gated community of Bayview Terrace is available. This very well designed 3+2 1/2 open concept floorplan has high ceilings, TWO living areas, fireplace, dual-paned windows w/ plantation shutters, beautiful dark wood floors, contrasting sleek white walls, a well appointed kitchen w/ granite counters, double door stainless steel fridge, gas range, bar seating, access to a very nice, private side yard, a powder room and a direct access garage off the kitchen w/ washer/dryer included. My favorite feature of this home is the two access points to the yard. You have two large sliding doors in each of the living areas to give this home that indoor/outdoor living we all desire. Living in Newport Beach, it's nice to have an open concept home to be able to entertain and just spread out when you desire. Retreat to the upstairs and there are 3 bedrooms, including a large master suite to unwind after a long day. All bedrooms have high ceilings, ceiling fans, and plenty of storage.

High rated schools, Well-maintained community amenities, a resort inspired pool & spa, The Back Bay Trails, World Class shopping, dining & entertainment at Fashion Island are all right outside your door. Don't miss this opportunity to call this house your home.