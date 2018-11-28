All apartments in Newport Beach
31 Egret Court
Last updated April 7 2020 at 1:58 PM

31 Egret Court

31 Egret Court · No Longer Available
Location

31 Egret Court, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Bayview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Been looking for a nice home to lease? Desire Convenience, Location, Peace, Comfort and a nice space that you can spread out? Been searching for a very clean, well maintained home that has it all? Look no further 31 Egret Court in the highly desirable gated community of Bayview Terrace is available. This very well designed 3+2 1/2 open concept floorplan has high ceilings, TWO living areas, fireplace, dual-paned windows w/ plantation shutters, beautiful dark wood floors, contrasting sleek white walls, a well appointed kitchen w/ granite counters, double door stainless steel fridge, gas range, bar seating, access to a very nice, private side yard, a powder room and a direct access garage off the kitchen w/ washer/dryer included. My favorite feature of this home is the two access points to the yard. You have two large sliding doors in each of the living areas to give this home that indoor/outdoor living we all desire. Living in Newport Beach, it's nice to have an open concept home to be able to entertain and just spread out when you desire. Retreat to the upstairs and there are 3 bedrooms, including a large master suite to unwind after a long day. All bedrooms have high ceilings, ceiling fans, and plenty of storage.
High rated schools, Well-maintained community amenities, a resort inspired pool & spa, The Back Bay Trails, World Class shopping, dining & entertainment at Fashion Island are all right outside your door. Don't miss this opportunity to call this house your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Egret Court have any available units?
31 Egret Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31 Egret Court have?
Some of 31 Egret Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Egret Court currently offering any rent specials?
31 Egret Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Egret Court pet-friendly?
No, 31 Egret Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 31 Egret Court offer parking?
Yes, 31 Egret Court offers parking.
Does 31 Egret Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 Egret Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Egret Court have a pool?
Yes, 31 Egret Court has a pool.
Does 31 Egret Court have accessible units?
No, 31 Egret Court does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Egret Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Egret Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Egret Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Egret Court does not have units with air conditioning.

