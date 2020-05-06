308 Vista Suerte

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage

Beautiful Bluffs Townhome! 3 Bedrooms plus Loft/Den, 2.5 Baths, 2 car garage. Mostly remodeled in 2010. Large living room with built-in media niche and brick fireplace. Spacious country-style kitchen with built-in office/desk, Silestone counters, bay window, SS appliances, wood laminate floors and adjoining dining room. Very light and open floorplan with crown molding, wood wainscot, plantation shutters and sola tube skylights. Elegant master bath with dual vanity. Large secondary bedrooms and bright loft/office. Large brick patio and detached garage with laundry hook ups. All bedrooms upstairs. Close to award-winning schools, community pool, shopping, Fashion Island, the beautiful Upper Newport Bay, trails, parks and easy freeway access.