308 Vista Suerte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

308 Vista Suerte

308 Vista Suerte · No Longer Available
Location

308 Vista Suerte, Newport Beach, CA 92660
North Bluff

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Beautiful Bluffs Townhome! 3 Bedrooms plus Loft/Den, 2.5 Baths, 2 car garage. Mostly remodeled in 2010. Large living room with built-in media niche and brick fireplace. Spacious country-style kitchen with built-in office/desk, Silestone counters, bay window, SS appliances, wood laminate floors and adjoining dining room. Very light and open floorplan with crown molding, wood wainscot, plantation shutters and sola tube skylights. Elegant master bath with dual vanity. Large secondary bedrooms and bright loft/office. Large brick patio and detached garage with laundry hook ups. All bedrooms upstairs. Close to award-winning schools, community pool, shopping, Fashion Island, the beautiful Upper Newport Bay, trails, parks and easy freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Vista Suerte have any available units?
308 Vista Suerte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 308 Vista Suerte have?
Some of 308 Vista Suerte's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Vista Suerte currently offering any rent specials?
308 Vista Suerte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Vista Suerte pet-friendly?
No, 308 Vista Suerte is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 308 Vista Suerte offer parking?
Yes, 308 Vista Suerte offers parking.
Does 308 Vista Suerte have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Vista Suerte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Vista Suerte have a pool?
Yes, 308 Vista Suerte has a pool.
Does 308 Vista Suerte have accessible units?
No, 308 Vista Suerte does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Vista Suerte have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 Vista Suerte has units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Vista Suerte have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 Vista Suerte does not have units with air conditioning.
