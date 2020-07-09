All apartments in Newport Beach
306 East Oceanfront
306 East Oceanfront

Location

306 E Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
bbq/grill
internet access
furnished
*Fully Furnished*

Located in the heart of Balboa village, in close proximity to shops and restaurants. This unit is directly on the boardwalk with views of the Balboa Pier. The one and only bedroom has a Queen size bed, with a window that opens up to the front of the house. This is a fully furnished unit that comes with a private patio and BBQ. WiFi and utilities are included in price. Shared garage with 1 parking spot (small vehicles work best) and laundry.
*Prices vary depending on month*

May 1-31st - $3500
An additional $350 for cleaning and linens
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 306 East Oceanfront have any available units?
306 East Oceanfront doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 306 East Oceanfront have?
Some of 306 East Oceanfront's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 East Oceanfront currently offering any rent specials?
306 East Oceanfront is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 East Oceanfront pet-friendly?
No, 306 East Oceanfront is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 306 East Oceanfront offer parking?
Yes, 306 East Oceanfront offers parking.
Does 306 East Oceanfront have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 East Oceanfront does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 East Oceanfront have a pool?
No, 306 East Oceanfront does not have a pool.
Does 306 East Oceanfront have accessible units?
No, 306 East Oceanfront does not have accessible units.
Does 306 East Oceanfront have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 East Oceanfront does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 East Oceanfront have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 East Oceanfront does not have units with air conditioning.

