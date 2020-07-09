306 East Oceanfront.

Amenities

Located in the heart of Balboa village, in close proximity to shops and restaurants. This unit is directly on the boardwalk with views of the Balboa Pier. The one and only bedroom has a Queen size bed, with a window that opens up to the front of the house. This is a fully furnished unit that comes with a private patio and BBQ. WiFi and utilities are included in price. Shared garage with 1 parking spot (small vehicles work best) and laundry.

*Prices vary depending on month*



May 1-31st - $3500

An additional $350 for cleaning and linens

