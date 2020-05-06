305 N Bay Front

Amenities
Balboa Island Bayfront Midcentury Modern Masterpiece! Exquisite!! Newly designed with the comforts for today’s luxurious lifestyle and the grandeur of midcentury modern! Just bring your toothbrush- all furnishings are included. The new state of the art kitchen has rare Blue Fusion Quartzite and black Soapstone, solid walnut cabinetry, a 6-burner stove and a sub-zero refrigerator. Buyers marvel at the terrazzo flooring. This home features a downstairs bedroom and bath as well as an upstairs scenic family room where you can relax and watch the paddle boarders splash by.