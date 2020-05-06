305 N Bay Front

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Balboa Island Bayfront Midcentury Modern Masterpiece! Exquisite!! Newly designed with the comforts for today’s luxurious lifestyle and the grandeur of midcentury modern! Just bring your toothbrush- all furnishings are included. The new state of the art kitchen has rare Blue Fusion Quartzite and black Soapstone, solid walnut cabinetry, a 6-burner stove and a sub-zero refrigerator. Buyers marvel at the terrazzo flooring. This home features a downstairs bedroom and bath as well as an upstairs scenic family room where you can relax and watch the paddle boarders splash by.