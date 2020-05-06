All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated December 7 2019 at 9:16 AM

305 N Bay Front

305 North Bay Front · No Longer Available
Location

305 North Bay Front, Newport Beach, CA 92662
Balboa Island

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Balboa Island Bayfront Midcentury Modern Masterpiece! Exquisite!! Newly designed with the comforts for today’s luxurious lifestyle and the grandeur of midcentury modern! Just bring your toothbrush- all furnishings are included. The new state of the art kitchen has rare Blue Fusion Quartzite and black Soapstone, solid walnut cabinetry, a 6-burner stove and a sub-zero refrigerator. Buyers marvel at the terrazzo flooring. This home features a downstairs bedroom and bath as well as an upstairs scenic family room where you can relax and watch the paddle boarders splash by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 N Bay Front have any available units?
305 N Bay Front doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 305 N Bay Front have?
Some of 305 N Bay Front's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 N Bay Front currently offering any rent specials?
305 N Bay Front is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 N Bay Front pet-friendly?
No, 305 N Bay Front is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 305 N Bay Front offer parking?
Yes, 305 N Bay Front offers parking.
Does 305 N Bay Front have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 N Bay Front does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 N Bay Front have a pool?
No, 305 N Bay Front does not have a pool.
Does 305 N Bay Front have accessible units?
No, 305 N Bay Front does not have accessible units.
Does 305 N Bay Front have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 N Bay Front has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 N Bay Front have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 N Bay Front does not have units with air conditioning.
