303 Vista Trucha

Amenities
Wonderfully updated home located in the much sought after community of "The Bluffs" in Newport Beach. Updated Kitchen with custom cabinets, Huge Island/Food Prep area with additional loads of storage beneath, Large Walk-In Pantry, and Wood Flooring that extends throughout most of main floor. Bonus/Family Room is currently used as 5th Bedroom but can easily be converted back to a great family room or large office with bathroom. The large master bedroom has a separate closet/ changing area and a newly upgraded bathroom. All the bathrooms have been beautifully remodeled. The home also has a 2 Car Garage and a Secluded Private Enclosed Side Patio. You'll be steps away East Bluff Elementary and Corona Del Mar Middle School & Highschool. This community offers pools, hiking and biking trails, golf courses, tennis clubs and beach close to wonderful beaches, restaurants and some of the finest shopping in Southern California. Short (month-to-month) and long term least options available. Call Optum Real Estate for more information. Ph: 949-478-4695