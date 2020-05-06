All apartments in Newport Beach
303 Vista Trucha
Last updated May 5 2019 at 10:23 AM

303 Vista Trucha

303 Vista Trucha · No Longer Available
Location

303 Vista Trucha, Newport Beach, CA 92660
North Bluff

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Wonderfully updated home located in the much sought after community of "The Bluffs" in Newport Beach. Updated Kitchen with custom cabinets, Huge Island/Food Prep area with additional loads of storage beneath, Large Walk-In Pantry, and Wood Flooring that extends throughout most of main floor. Bonus/Family Room is currently used as 5th Bedroom but can easily be converted back to a great family room or large office with bathroom. The large master bedroom has a separate closet/ changing area and a newly upgraded bathroom. All the bathrooms have been beautifully remodeled. The home also has a 2 Car Garage and a Secluded Private Enclosed Side Patio. You'll be steps away East Bluff Elementary and Corona Del Mar Middle School & Highschool. This community offers pools, hiking and biking trails, golf courses, tennis clubs and beach close to wonderful beaches, restaurants and some of the finest shopping in Southern California. Short (month-to-month) and long term least options available. Call Optum Real Estate for more information. Ph: 949-478-4695

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Vista Trucha have any available units?
303 Vista Trucha doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 303 Vista Trucha have?
Some of 303 Vista Trucha's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Vista Trucha currently offering any rent specials?
303 Vista Trucha is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Vista Trucha pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 Vista Trucha is pet friendly.
Does 303 Vista Trucha offer parking?
Yes, 303 Vista Trucha offers parking.
Does 303 Vista Trucha have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 Vista Trucha does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Vista Trucha have a pool?
Yes, 303 Vista Trucha has a pool.
Does 303 Vista Trucha have accessible units?
No, 303 Vista Trucha does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Vista Trucha have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 Vista Trucha has units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Vista Trucha have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 Vista Trucha does not have units with air conditioning.
