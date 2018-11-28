All apartments in Newport Beach
303 34th Street 1/2
303 34th Street 1/2

303 34th Street · (714) 960-4441
Location

303 34th Street, Newport Beach, CA 92663
West Newport Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
media room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Sun, Sand and Surf can be enjoyed while living in this Quaint Beach Cottage situated on a highly desirable one-way street. This Back-unit is steps to BAY and 2 short blocks to the OCEAN. The 2 Bedroom, BEAUTIFULLY remodeled Bathroom is in a dream location for anyone who enjoys walking to brand new exclusive Lido Resort, Lido Theater, bay shops and dining, grocery stores, near Newport Pier and Fun Zone. Ferry boat across to Balboa Island.. It’s the most fun spot anywhere. Also, it’s less than a mile to Jack’s Surf Shop, the center of the surfing world. Enjoy the Ocean Breeze from your private Dutch door entrance and Sunshine streaming into this 2nd level apartment from numerous windows and skylight. A highly coveted 1 car space is included in a 2 car garage. Free street parking right away. High end toilet with matching pedestal sink by Kohler. Window box in bathroom with shelves and succulents included. A Ceiling Fan is include in the Living Room of this beach bungalow, along with new floor to ceiling Eastern aromatic solid American cedar in mirrored closets and lots of storage-space within home. Coin Laundry is available on premises along with a Large storage shed for all your Beach Lov'n Necessities. Sorry, no pets! Come live in the heart of Newport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 34th Street 1/2 have any available units?
303 34th Street 1/2 has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 303 34th Street 1/2 have?
Some of 303 34th Street 1/2's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 34th Street 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
303 34th Street 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 34th Street 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 303 34th Street 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 303 34th Street 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 303 34th Street 1/2 offers parking.
Does 303 34th Street 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 34th Street 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 34th Street 1/2 have a pool?
No, 303 34th Street 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 303 34th Street 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 303 34th Street 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 303 34th Street 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 34th Street 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 303 34th Street 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 34th Street 1/2 does not have units with air conditioning.
