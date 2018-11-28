303 34th Street 1/2

Amenities

garage recently renovated ceiling fan media room

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Sun, Sand and Surf can be enjoyed while living in this Quaint Beach Cottage situated on a highly desirable one-way street. This Back-unit is steps to BAY and 2 short blocks to the OCEAN. The 2 Bedroom, BEAUTIFULLY remodeled Bathroom is in a dream location for anyone who enjoys walking to brand new exclusive Lido Resort, Lido Theater, bay shops and dining, grocery stores, near Newport Pier and Fun Zone. Ferry boat across to Balboa Island.. It’s the most fun spot anywhere. Also, it’s less than a mile to Jack’s Surf Shop, the center of the surfing world. Enjoy the Ocean Breeze from your private Dutch door entrance and Sunshine streaming into this 2nd level apartment from numerous windows and skylight. A highly coveted 1 car space is included in a 2 car garage. Free street parking right away. High end toilet with matching pedestal sink by Kohler. Window box in bathroom with shelves and succulents included. A Ceiling Fan is include in the Living Room of this beach bungalow, along with new floor to ceiling Eastern aromatic solid American cedar in mirrored closets and lots of storage-space within home. Coin Laundry is available on premises along with a Large storage shed for all your Beach Lov'n Necessities. Sorry, no pets! Come live in the heart of Newport.