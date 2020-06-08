301 Carnation Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub media room

Virtual Tour & Video: 301CarnationAve.com/?mls - Uncompromising elegance emanates from this one-of-a-kind bluffside residence. Striking views with blue textures of the Pacific Ocean, through the sparkling city lights of Newport Harbor, extending to the rugged peaks at Palos Verdes and Catalina Island. This exclusive property boasts approximately 5,000 square feet of living across only two levels, with an additional 444 square feet of covered environmentally controlled outdoor space. 301 Carnation resides on a private street on one of the largest flat parcels along Corona del Mar's sought after bluff. Immediately your eyes are drawn to the scenic living room, opening to your private pool, spa, expansive deck, and unmatched beauty of the harbor and ocean beyond. A stunning kitchen impresses with a large island covered in Calacatta marble, featuring the grand La Cornue Le Chateau range. Adjacent is dining with seating for ten, adorned from above by the stunning Pantheon chandelier. Detailed iron work guide the spiraling staircase to your second level. A master suite offers a tranquil retreat with a private balcony, pocketing walls of glass inviting your indoor experience to the stunning outdoor vistas. His and hers bathrooms, are replete with steam showers and a footed Cheviot soaking tub with stunning ocean & harbor views. Three additional bedroom suites, main floor office, statement movie theater and secondary bonus room afford functional living for family and friends.