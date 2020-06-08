All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 301 Carnation Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
301 Carnation Avenue
Last updated April 16 2020 at 5:25 PM

301 Carnation Avenue

301 Carnation Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

301 Carnation Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
Virtual Tour & Video: 301CarnationAve.com/?mls - Uncompromising elegance emanates from this one-of-a-kind bluffside residence. Striking views with blue textures of the Pacific Ocean, through the sparkling city lights of Newport Harbor, extending to the rugged peaks at Palos Verdes and Catalina Island. This exclusive property boasts approximately 5,000 square feet of living across only two levels, with an additional 444 square feet of covered environmentally controlled outdoor space. 301 Carnation resides on a private street on one of the largest flat parcels along Corona del Mar's sought after bluff. Immediately your eyes are drawn to the scenic living room, opening to your private pool, spa, expansive deck, and unmatched beauty of the harbor and ocean beyond. A stunning kitchen impresses with a large island covered in Calacatta marble, featuring the grand La Cornue Le Chateau range. Adjacent is dining with seating for ten, adorned from above by the stunning Pantheon chandelier. Detailed iron work guide the spiraling staircase to your second level. A master suite offers a tranquil retreat with a private balcony, pocketing walls of glass inviting your indoor experience to the stunning outdoor vistas. His and hers bathrooms, are replete with steam showers and a footed Cheviot soaking tub with stunning ocean & harbor views. Three additional bedroom suites, main floor office, statement movie theater and secondary bonus room afford functional living for family and friends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Carnation Avenue have any available units?
301 Carnation Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 301 Carnation Avenue have?
Some of 301 Carnation Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Carnation Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
301 Carnation Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Carnation Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 301 Carnation Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 301 Carnation Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 301 Carnation Avenue offers parking.
Does 301 Carnation Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Carnation Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Carnation Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 301 Carnation Avenue has a pool.
Does 301 Carnation Avenue have accessible units?
No, 301 Carnation Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Carnation Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Carnation Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Carnation Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Carnation Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College