300 Cagney

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub

Versailles is one of the best centrally located communities in Newport Beach. Situated above Newport Harbor and the Beach, this remodeled 2 bedroom master suites, 2 full bathrooms, open concept living area is the perfect larger floor plan that offers flexibility to most lifestyles. Property is one level, upgraded bathrooms with clean neutral palette, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and balcony to enjoy the ocean breeze. There is a dedicated parking space in the secure subterranean garage with an elevator. The community offers pool, spa, clubhouse, & exercise room that makes living at Versailles a resort like lifestyle! Property is also in close proximity to Pacific Coast Highway, Newport Boulevard, freeway, doctor's offices, restaurants and shopping. It truly is a very convenient location for everyone!