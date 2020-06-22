All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 300 Cagney.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
300 Cagney
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:23 AM

300 Cagney

300 Cagney Lane · (949) 278-1774
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

300 Cagney Lane, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 110 · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Versailles is one of the best centrally located communities in Newport Beach. Situated above Newport Harbor and the Beach, this remodeled 2 bedroom master suites, 2 full bathrooms, open concept living area is the perfect larger floor plan that offers flexibility to most lifestyles. Property is one level, upgraded bathrooms with clean neutral palette, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and balcony to enjoy the ocean breeze. There is a dedicated parking space in the secure subterranean garage with an elevator. The community offers pool, spa, clubhouse, & exercise room that makes living at Versailles a resort like lifestyle! Property is also in close proximity to Pacific Coast Highway, Newport Boulevard, freeway, doctor's offices, restaurants and shopping. It truly is a very convenient location for everyone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Cagney have any available units?
300 Cagney has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 Cagney have?
Some of 300 Cagney's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Cagney currently offering any rent specials?
300 Cagney isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Cagney pet-friendly?
No, 300 Cagney is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 300 Cagney offer parking?
Yes, 300 Cagney does offer parking.
Does 300 Cagney have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Cagney does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Cagney have a pool?
Yes, 300 Cagney has a pool.
Does 300 Cagney have accessible units?
No, 300 Cagney does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Cagney have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Cagney has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Cagney have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Cagney does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 300 Cagney?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity