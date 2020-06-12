Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

*Available July 15th to September 15th for $90,000/mo.* Step into world-class luxury in Pelican Heights. This Mediterranean inspired jewel is perfectly perched atop the highest community elevation with a private gated courtyard. Experience sensory overload with sit-down views of the Pacific Ocean, Newport Harbor and Catalina Island. Behind this double-gated estate, lush colorful gardens and cool ocean breezes lead you through an oversized and uniquely private lot. Wrap-around grounds include pool, spa, water features, outdoor barbecue kitchen and pergola. With incredible versatility and thoughtful floor plan, 3 Vista Luci offers a private oasis or an entertainer's delight. A gourmet kitchen boasts matching Viking appliances and stunning marble throughout. Upgraded cabinetry, wood-burning fireplaces, high ceilings and rich wood flooring are inviting at each luminous turn. 3 Vista Luci captures 'the fine art of living' in Newport Coast.