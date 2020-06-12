All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 3 Vista Luci.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
3 Vista Luci
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

3 Vista Luci

3 Vista Luci · (949) 209-9004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3 Vista Luci, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Pelican Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
*Available July 15th to September 15th for $90,000/mo.* Step into world-class luxury in Pelican Heights. This Mediterranean inspired jewel is perfectly perched atop the highest community elevation with a private gated courtyard. Experience sensory overload with sit-down views of the Pacific Ocean, Newport Harbor and Catalina Island. Behind this double-gated estate, lush colorful gardens and cool ocean breezes lead you through an oversized and uniquely private lot. Wrap-around grounds include pool, spa, water features, outdoor barbecue kitchen and pergola. With incredible versatility and thoughtful floor plan, 3 Vista Luci offers a private oasis or an entertainer's delight. A gourmet kitchen boasts matching Viking appliances and stunning marble throughout. Upgraded cabinetry, wood-burning fireplaces, high ceilings and rich wood flooring are inviting at each luminous turn. 3 Vista Luci captures 'the fine art of living' in Newport Coast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Vista Luci have any available units?
3 Vista Luci doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3 Vista Luci have?
Some of 3 Vista Luci's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Vista Luci currently offering any rent specials?
3 Vista Luci isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Vista Luci pet-friendly?
No, 3 Vista Luci is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 3 Vista Luci offer parking?
Yes, 3 Vista Luci does offer parking.
Does 3 Vista Luci have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Vista Luci does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Vista Luci have a pool?
Yes, 3 Vista Luci has a pool.
Does 3 Vista Luci have accessible units?
No, 3 Vista Luci does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Vista Luci have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Vista Luci does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Vista Luci have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Vista Luci does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3 Vista Luci?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity