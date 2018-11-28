All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:36 AM

3 Vista Alberi

3 Vista Alberi · (949) 282-0088
Location

3 Vista Alberi, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Pelican Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$18,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 4805 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Nestled In One Of The Most Prestigious Guard Gated Communities Of Newport Coast - Pelican Heights Sits This Exclusive Home. Ideally Located On A Private Cul-De-Sac With A Long Driveway Enchanting Views Of The Ocean, Catalina Island, City Lights And Harbor Views. Offering 5 Bedrooms (With A Main Level Bedroom) & Five And A Half Baths, Office, Formal Living Room With A Fireplace And A Dining Family Rooms, Overlooking The Beautiful Yard With Pool, Spa, Fireplace & And BBQ - Perfect For An Outdoor Entertainment! This Beautiful Home Also Offers a Chef's Kitchen With Professional 6 Burner Viking Stove & Top Of The Line Appliances. Enjoy The Best Of The Newport Coast Lifestyle With Close Proximity To World Class Shopping & Dining & Beautiful Beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Vista Alberi have any available units?
3 Vista Alberi has a unit available for $18,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 Vista Alberi have?
Some of 3 Vista Alberi's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Vista Alberi currently offering any rent specials?
3 Vista Alberi isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Vista Alberi pet-friendly?
No, 3 Vista Alberi is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 3 Vista Alberi offer parking?
No, 3 Vista Alberi does not offer parking.
Does 3 Vista Alberi have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Vista Alberi does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Vista Alberi have a pool?
Yes, 3 Vista Alberi has a pool.
Does 3 Vista Alberi have accessible units?
No, 3 Vista Alberi does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Vista Alberi have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Vista Alberi has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Vista Alberi have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Vista Alberi does not have units with air conditioning.
