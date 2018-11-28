3 Vista Alberi

Amenities

Nestled In One Of The Most Prestigious Guard Gated Communities Of Newport Coast - Pelican Heights Sits This Exclusive Home. Ideally Located On A Private Cul-De-Sac With A Long Driveway Enchanting Views Of The Ocean, Catalina Island, City Lights And Harbor Views. Offering 5 Bedrooms (With A Main Level Bedroom) & Five And A Half Baths, Office, Formal Living Room With A Fireplace And A Dining Family Rooms, Overlooking The Beautiful Yard With Pool, Spa, Fireplace & And BBQ - Perfect For An Outdoor Entertainment! This Beautiful Home Also Offers a Chef's Kitchen With Professional 6 Burner Viking Stove & Top Of The Line Appliances. Enjoy The Best Of The Newport Coast Lifestyle With Close Proximity To World Class Shopping & Dining & Beautiful Beaches.