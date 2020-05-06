All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

3 Twin Lakes Circle

3 Twin Lakes Circle · (949) 795-2222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3 Twin Lakes Circle, Newport Beach, CA 92625
Spyglass

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 4136 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
guest suite
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
guest suite
hot tub
Perched on a hilltop in Corona Del Mar situated on its' own gated and private lot, this luxurious coastal residence offers riveting sit-down views of the ocean, harbor and city lights. Meticulously re-imagined, the home boasts a stylish interior with walnut floors, an extensive use of glass and natural stone, and a main floor guest suite with a separate entrance that is ADA compliant. Numerous large windows bring sunlight inside and deliver panoramic ocean views from the majority of the rooms. Formal gatherings are enhanced by a living room with a fireplace and a dining room with French doors that open to the outdoor living areas. The family room is luxurious and comfortable, with its stone fireplace and built-in wine fridge, but the kitchen sets the home apart. A bright and attractive workspace, the kitchen offers a large center island with counter seating, a veggie sink and three dishwashers. Open to the family room, the kitchen also has a built-in pasta filler, granite counters and Viking appliances, including a six burner gas range. The backyard also boasts a Viking outdoor kitchen with granite counters, in addition to lush mature landscaping, a fire pit, ocean view patios and a covered alfresco dining area. Walls of glass, endless views and French doors make the master suite a perfect place to start the day. A large retreat with a fireplace, a spa-like bath and a walk-in closet add to the appeal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Twin Lakes Circle have any available units?
3 Twin Lakes Circle has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 Twin Lakes Circle have?
Some of 3 Twin Lakes Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Twin Lakes Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3 Twin Lakes Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Twin Lakes Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3 Twin Lakes Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 3 Twin Lakes Circle offer parking?
No, 3 Twin Lakes Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3 Twin Lakes Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Twin Lakes Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Twin Lakes Circle have a pool?
No, 3 Twin Lakes Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3 Twin Lakes Circle have accessible units?
No, 3 Twin Lakes Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Twin Lakes Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Twin Lakes Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Twin Lakes Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Twin Lakes Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
