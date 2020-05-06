3 Twin Lakes Circle

Amenities

Perched on a hilltop in Corona Del Mar situated on its' own gated and private lot, this luxurious coastal residence offers riveting sit-down views of the ocean, harbor and city lights. Meticulously re-imagined, the home boasts a stylish interior with walnut floors, an extensive use of glass and natural stone, and a main floor guest suite with a separate entrance that is ADA compliant. Numerous large windows bring sunlight inside and deliver panoramic ocean views from the majority of the rooms. Formal gatherings are enhanced by a living room with a fireplace and a dining room with French doors that open to the outdoor living areas. The family room is luxurious and comfortable, with its stone fireplace and built-in wine fridge, but the kitchen sets the home apart. A bright and attractive workspace, the kitchen offers a large center island with counter seating, a veggie sink and three dishwashers. Open to the family room, the kitchen also has a built-in pasta filler, granite counters and Viking appliances, including a six burner gas range. The backyard also boasts a Viking outdoor kitchen with granite counters, in addition to lush mature landscaping, a fire pit, ocean view patios and a covered alfresco dining area. Walls of glass, endless views and French doors make the master suite a perfect place to start the day. A large retreat with a fireplace, a spa-like bath and a walk-in closet add to the appeal.