Newport Beach, CA
3 Tivoli Court
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

3 Tivoli Court

3 Tivoli Court · No Longer Available
Location

3 Tivoli Court, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Trovare

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Unique Modern Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Condo in the Famed Trovare Gated Community - This beautiful and sophisticated two-bedroom, two bath condo is located within the famed Newport Coast Trovare gated community, inspired by Tuscan architectural design. Amazingly maintained landscaping boasts an inviting atmosphere to the neighborhood. The residence sits on the corner lot of Tivoli Ct., providing the residence amazing views from all levels that overlook a private park. The condo opens to a beautifully done dark hardwood stairwell with a one of a kind custom iron railing sourced from Mexico, with high ceilings that invite you to the main living area. Custom natural slate tile in the kitchen, coupled with unique granite counter tops, and top of the line Viking stainless steel kitchen appliances create amazing personalized character. The interior space gives off a luxury feeling with natural lighting from all areas of the home, spacious living room with a very large gas fireplace. Towering vaulted ceilings in the master suite, opens to a unique master bathroom, with luxurious double vanity sink and sky-lit walk in shower. Spacious walk in closet. This condo hosts an oversize, two-car garage with plenty of storage space. Residents of Trovare neighborhood enjoy resort style living with two community pools, one of which is an Olympic sized salt-water pool with Clubhouse, spa, tennis courts, and basketball courts. Residents can rent out the staffed clubhouse for family or community gatherings. Located just minutes from the beach, prestigious international golf courses, fine dining, Fashion Island shopping mall, and famously known Newport Beach nightlife allows for endless entertainment. Newport Coast is conveniently located very close to the 73, 55, and 405/5 freeway junctions, less than 15 minutes from John Wayne Airport. 3 Tivoli boasts a lot of amazing amenities for any professional looking to elevate their living situation. Please contact Burr White Realty to schedule a viewing of the property by calling 949-887-2780.

(RLNE5662528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Tivoli Court have any available units?
3 Tivoli Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3 Tivoli Court have?
Some of 3 Tivoli Court's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Tivoli Court currently offering any rent specials?
3 Tivoli Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Tivoli Court pet-friendly?
No, 3 Tivoli Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 3 Tivoli Court offer parking?
Yes, 3 Tivoli Court offers parking.
Does 3 Tivoli Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Tivoli Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Tivoli Court have a pool?
Yes, 3 Tivoli Court has a pool.
Does 3 Tivoli Court have accessible units?
No, 3 Tivoli Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Tivoli Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Tivoli Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Tivoli Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Tivoli Court does not have units with air conditioning.

