Newport Beach, CA
3 Corsica Drive
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:33 PM

3 Corsica Drive

3 Corsica Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3 Corsica Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Beautifully up-dated and expanded Corsica Villas condo, situated in the Newport North Community. Dual master suites; one down stairs and one on the second level. Open floor plan features natural stone flooring throughout the first level, gas fireplace, custom wood shutters, and view with direct access to the front courtyard. Remodeled kitchen features custom cabinetry, granite counter tops with tumble marble back splash, Viking 4-burner stove, Sub Zero refrigerator, built in microwave, stainless steel sink, and large pantry for storage. Both full baths remodeled with custom vanities, granite counters, natural stone surrounds and flooring.The second level master has been expanded to include a walk-in closet along with an additional closet. Laminate flooring , recessed lighting and a skylight round out the second level. Attached finished two-car garage with wall to wall storage cabinets. Laundry area is located in the garage; washer and dryer are included. The association includes pool, spa and ample guest parking. Easy access to shops and restaurants, Fashion Island, Back Bay walking trails, park and beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Corsica Drive have any available units?
3 Corsica Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3 Corsica Drive have?
Some of 3 Corsica Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Corsica Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3 Corsica Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Corsica Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3 Corsica Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 3 Corsica Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3 Corsica Drive offers parking.
Does 3 Corsica Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Corsica Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Corsica Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3 Corsica Drive has a pool.
Does 3 Corsica Drive have accessible units?
No, 3 Corsica Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Corsica Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Corsica Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Corsica Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Corsica Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
