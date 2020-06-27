3 Corsica Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Beautifully up-dated and expanded Corsica Villas condo, situated in the Newport North Community. Dual master suites; one down stairs and one on the second level. Open floor plan features natural stone flooring throughout the first level, gas fireplace, custom wood shutters, and view with direct access to the front courtyard. Remodeled kitchen features custom cabinetry, granite counter tops with tumble marble back splash, Viking 4-burner stove, Sub Zero refrigerator, built in microwave, stainless steel sink, and large pantry for storage. Both full baths remodeled with custom vanities, granite counters, natural stone surrounds and flooring.The second level master has been expanded to include a walk-in closet along with an additional closet. Laminate flooring , recessed lighting and a skylight round out the second level. Attached finished two-car garage with wall to wall storage cabinets. Laundry area is located in the garage; washer and dryer are included. The association includes pool, spa and ample guest parking. Easy access to shops and restaurants, Fashion Island, Back Bay walking trails, park and beaches.