3 Bay Cove Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool air conditioning tennis court clubhouse

Fully furnished, single level home with vaulted ceilings, a spacious balcony, comfortable seating, lush plants, upscale art, and carpeting throughout. Custom lighting, climate control, automatic window shades, two gas fire places. Ready to move in, just bring your clothes. This home in a gated community, with two separate pools and jacuzzi locations, two tennis courts, view beautiful waterscapes from the balcony, and a well appointed public clubhouse for gatherings. With the exception of owner lockers, there are many storage cabinets in the garage available for use.