Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3 Bay Cove Lane

3 Bay Cove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3 Bay Cove Lane, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Island Lagoon

Amenities

Fully furnished, single level home with vaulted ceilings, a spacious balcony, comfortable seating, lush plants, upscale art, and carpeting throughout. Custom lighting, climate control, automatic window shades, two gas fire places. Ready to move in, just bring your clothes. This home in a gated community, with two separate pools and jacuzzi locations, two tennis courts, view beautiful waterscapes from the balcony, and a well appointed public clubhouse for gatherings. With the exception of owner lockers, there are many storage cabinets in the garage available for use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Bay Cove Lane have any available units?
3 Bay Cove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3 Bay Cove Lane have?
Some of 3 Bay Cove Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Bay Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3 Bay Cove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Bay Cove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3 Bay Cove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 3 Bay Cove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3 Bay Cove Lane offers parking.
Does 3 Bay Cove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Bay Cove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Bay Cove Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3 Bay Cove Lane has a pool.
Does 3 Bay Cove Lane have accessible units?
No, 3 Bay Cove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Bay Cove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Bay Cove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Bay Cove Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3 Bay Cove Lane has units with air conditioning.
