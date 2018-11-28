All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated September 16 2019

29 Saraceno

29 Saraceno · No Longer Available
Location

29 Saraceno, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Ziani

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Located in the resort style gated community of Ziani, this beautiful partially furnished 2 bedroom and 2 bath upstairs property is situated in an open corner location with lovely partial views of the mountains. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, built-in Subzero refrigerator/freezer, granite counter tops and has an open concept to family and dining rooms with meticulous hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, flat screen TV, fireplace, balcony and plantation shutters throughout. Deluxe master bedroom suite includes flat screen TV, recessed lighting, plantation shutters, large double vanity bathroom, individual shower and bathtub, and spacious walk-in closet. Full size washer and dryer in hallway closet are also included. Private enclosed front entry, attached 2 car garage with epoxy flooring, built-in cabinets and 120-volt charging port. Ziani is one of the newer communities in Newport Coast with an inviting resort style community pool, spa, barbecue, clubhouse and putting green. Property is in close proximity to Newport Coast Shopping Center, high performance schools, the Toll road and Pacific Ridge Trailhead for hiking and biking. Minutes away are the John Wayne airport, Fashion Island, Pelican Hill golf resort and Corona del Mar and Crystal Cove beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Saraceno have any available units?
29 Saraceno doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 29 Saraceno have?
Some of 29 Saraceno's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Saraceno currently offering any rent specials?
29 Saraceno is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Saraceno pet-friendly?
No, 29 Saraceno is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 29 Saraceno offer parking?
Yes, 29 Saraceno offers parking.
Does 29 Saraceno have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 Saraceno offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Saraceno have a pool?
Yes, 29 Saraceno has a pool.
Does 29 Saraceno have accessible units?
No, 29 Saraceno does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Saraceno have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Saraceno has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Saraceno have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Saraceno does not have units with air conditioning.
