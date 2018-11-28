29 Saraceno

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub

Located in the resort style gated community of Ziani, this beautiful partially furnished 2 bedroom and 2 bath upstairs property is situated in an open corner location with lovely partial views of the mountains. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, built-in Subzero refrigerator/freezer, granite counter tops and has an open concept to family and dining rooms with meticulous hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, flat screen TV, fireplace, balcony and plantation shutters throughout. Deluxe master bedroom suite includes flat screen TV, recessed lighting, plantation shutters, large double vanity bathroom, individual shower and bathtub, and spacious walk-in closet. Full size washer and dryer in hallway closet are also included. Private enclosed front entry, attached 2 car garage with epoxy flooring, built-in cabinets and 120-volt charging port. Ziani is one of the newer communities in Newport Coast with an inviting resort style community pool, spa, barbecue, clubhouse and putting green. Property is in close proximity to Newport Coast Shopping Center, high performance schools, the Toll road and Pacific Ridge Trailhead for hiking and biking. Minutes away are the John Wayne airport, Fashion Island, Pelican Hill golf resort and Corona del Mar and Crystal Cove beaches.