2828 Ocean Boulevard
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:11 PM

2828 Ocean Boulevard

2828 Ocean Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2828 Ocean Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Enjoy Corona Del Mar life style, convenient location to shopping, restaurants,and beaches. Located adjacent to multi-million dollar homes.Easy access to Big Corona Beach across the street. with magnificent Ocean View. The front house has 2 bedroom, 2 baths, separated by a patio is a Casita in the back with one bed room, living area and full bath. Open floor plan, and all furnished. one Car Garage, and patio with barbecue. Remodeled in 2013, New kitchen, bathrooms and wood floors, new paint inside and out. Well maintained property with gardener maintenance weekly. Available now for 6 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2828 Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
2828 Ocean Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2828 Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 2828 Ocean Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2828 Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2828 Ocean Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2828 Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2828 Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2828 Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2828 Ocean Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2828 Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2828 Ocean Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2828 Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2828 Ocean Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2828 Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2828 Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2828 Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2828 Ocean Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 2828 Ocean Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2828 Ocean Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
