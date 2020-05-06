2828 Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

Enjoy Corona Del Mar life style, convenient location to shopping, restaurants,and beaches. Located adjacent to multi-million dollar homes.Easy access to Big Corona Beach across the street. with magnificent Ocean View. The front house has 2 bedroom, 2 baths, separated by a patio is a Casita in the back with one bed room, living area and full bath. Open floor plan, and all furnished. one Car Garage, and patio with barbecue. Remodeled in 2013, New kitchen, bathrooms and wood floors, new paint inside and out. Well maintained property with gardener maintenance weekly. Available now for 6 month lease.