Newport Beach, CA
2819 Newport Blvd
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

2819 Newport Blvd

2819 Newport Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2819 Newport Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA 92663
West Newport Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
location one block from the beach and no neibors. apartment is next to all the best nightlife in the heart of Newport Beach and the place is set up to sleep 7 people comfortably.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2819 Newport Blvd have any available units?
2819 Newport Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 2819 Newport Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2819 Newport Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2819 Newport Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2819 Newport Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2819 Newport Blvd offer parking?
No, 2819 Newport Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2819 Newport Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2819 Newport Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2819 Newport Blvd have a pool?
No, 2819 Newport Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2819 Newport Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2819 Newport Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2819 Newport Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2819 Newport Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2819 Newport Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2819 Newport Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
