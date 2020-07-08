All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated May 4 2020

2814 West Oceanfront

2814 W Oceanfront · No Longer Available
Location

2814 W Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA 92663
West Newport Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
*Fully Furnished* Available until May 1st, 2020

Located directly on the boardwalk in close proximity to shops, restaurants, and Newport pier. This is the upper unit with views of the ocean and a 2 level patio split between the two units. There is 1 bedroom with a Queen size bed, and Queen size bed. WiFi and utilities are included in price. There is a shared laundry area in the garage, and 1 car parking spot in the garage that fits most cars.

$350 cleaning and linen fee will be included

*Subject to availability*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2814 West Oceanfront have any available units?
2814 West Oceanfront doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2814 West Oceanfront have?
Some of 2814 West Oceanfront's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2814 West Oceanfront currently offering any rent specials?
2814 West Oceanfront is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2814 West Oceanfront pet-friendly?
No, 2814 West Oceanfront is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2814 West Oceanfront offer parking?
Yes, 2814 West Oceanfront offers parking.
Does 2814 West Oceanfront have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2814 West Oceanfront does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2814 West Oceanfront have a pool?
No, 2814 West Oceanfront does not have a pool.
Does 2814 West Oceanfront have accessible units?
No, 2814 West Oceanfront does not have accessible units.
Does 2814 West Oceanfront have units with dishwashers?
No, 2814 West Oceanfront does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2814 West Oceanfront have units with air conditioning?
No, 2814 West Oceanfront does not have units with air conditioning.

