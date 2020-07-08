2814 West Oceanfront

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage internet access

*Fully Furnished* Available until May 1st, 2020



Located directly on the boardwalk in close proximity to shops, restaurants, and Newport pier. This is the upper unit with views of the ocean and a 2 level patio split between the two units. There is 1 bedroom with a Queen size bed, and Queen size bed. WiFi and utilities are included in price. There is a shared laundry area in the garage, and 1 car parking spot in the garage that fits most cars.



$350 cleaning and linen fee will be included



*Subject to availability*



Contact us to schedule a showing.