2814 West Oceanfront

Amenities
*Fully Furnished* Available until May 1st, 2020
Located directly on the boardwalk in close proximity to shops, restaurants, and Newport pier. This is the upper unit with views of the ocean and a 2 level patio split between the two units. There is 1 bedroom with a Queen size bed, and Queen size bed. WiFi and utilities are included in price. There is a shared laundry area in the garage, and 1 car parking spot in the garage that fits most cars.
$350 cleaning and linen fee will be included
*Subject to availability*
Contact us to schedule a showing.