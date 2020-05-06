All apartments in Newport Beach
28 Coral Reef

28 Coral Reef · No Longer Available
Location

28 Coral Reef, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Pelican Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Ocean, ocean, ocean! This hidden gem provides a gorgeous ocean view from all floors. This beautifully appointed home is in the heart of the prestigious Newport Coast, Walk to Crystal Cove state park, Pelican Hill golf course, and the restaurants. The main floor master makes this home-like living on a single level. Offering 3 Full bedrooms,  a mini-master, and an additional bedroom downstairs opening out to the private pool, spa, and a spacious yard. The large open-concept kitchen-family room leads to a beautiful balcony to enjoy the fantastic views of the Pacific Ocean. Upgrades include hardwood floors, Kitchen Aid appliances, and granite countertops, built-in wine racks and refrigerators, a wet bar, and custom paint throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Coral Reef have any available units?
28 Coral Reef doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 28 Coral Reef have?
Some of 28 Coral Reef's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Coral Reef currently offering any rent specials?
28 Coral Reef is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Coral Reef pet-friendly?
No, 28 Coral Reef is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 28 Coral Reef offer parking?
No, 28 Coral Reef does not offer parking.
Does 28 Coral Reef have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Coral Reef does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Coral Reef have a pool?
Yes, 28 Coral Reef has a pool.
Does 28 Coral Reef have accessible units?
No, 28 Coral Reef does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Coral Reef have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Coral Reef does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Coral Reef have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Coral Reef does not have units with air conditioning.
