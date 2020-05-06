28 Coral Reef

Amenities

Ocean, ocean, ocean! This hidden gem provides a gorgeous ocean view from all floors. This beautifully appointed home is in the heart of the prestigious Newport Coast, Walk to Crystal Cove state park, Pelican Hill golf course, and the restaurants. The main floor master makes this home-like living on a single level. Offering 3 Full bedrooms, a mini-master, and an additional bedroom downstairs opening out to the private pool, spa, and a spacious yard. The large open-concept kitchen-family room leads to a beautiful balcony to enjoy the fantastic views of the Pacific Ocean. Upgrades include hardwood floors, Kitchen Aid appliances, and granite countertops, built-in wine racks and refrigerators, a wet bar, and custom paint throughout.