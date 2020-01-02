All apartments in Newport Beach
2769 Hillview Drive

2769 Hillview Drive · (949) 302-1217
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2769 Hillview Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit N5 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1517 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
2 Br, 2 1/2 Ba gorgeous townhouse located in Harbor view knoll, a hidden gem in a quiet neighborhood that is minutes away from Fashion Island, Newport Coast shopping area, Beaches and John Wayne Airport. This property is located in Anderson's Elementary school boundary and minutes from the award winning distinguished Corona Del Mar middle school and High school. Upgraded Camden floor plan in premier location, walking distance to shopping centers, Parks and playgrounds. The property has a lot of natural light and a beautiful patio on the greenbelt. Brand new Carpet and fresh paint, upgraded bathrooms, stainless appliances, Large screen TV's , attached garage, association pool and many more makes this beautiful property a great home for your family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2769 Hillview Drive have any available units?
2769 Hillview Drive has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2769 Hillview Drive have?
Some of 2769 Hillview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2769 Hillview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2769 Hillview Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2769 Hillview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2769 Hillview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2769 Hillview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2769 Hillview Drive does offer parking.
Does 2769 Hillview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2769 Hillview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2769 Hillview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2769 Hillview Drive has a pool.
Does 2769 Hillview Drive have accessible units?
No, 2769 Hillview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2769 Hillview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2769 Hillview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2769 Hillview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2769 Hillview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
