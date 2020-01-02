2769 Hillview Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

2 Br, 2 1/2 Ba gorgeous townhouse located in Harbor view knoll, a hidden gem in a quiet neighborhood that is minutes away from Fashion Island, Newport Coast shopping area, Beaches and John Wayne Airport. This property is located in Anderson's Elementary school boundary and minutes from the award winning distinguished Corona Del Mar middle school and High school. Upgraded Camden floor plan in premier location, walking distance to shopping centers, Parks and playgrounds. The property has a lot of natural light and a beautiful patio on the greenbelt. Brand new Carpet and fresh paint, upgraded bathrooms, stainless appliances, Large screen TV's , attached garage, association pool and many more makes this beautiful property a great home for your family.