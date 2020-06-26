2720 Bayview Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace extra storage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

European Style villa. This stunning home features a formal living room with fire place, dining room with built in buffet, professional gourmet kitchen, four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The master suite features a cozy fire place and a gorgeous " full ocean view ".

The master bath offers a separate Jacuzzi bathtub, separate shower, double sinks and its own his and hers closet with built-in cabinets for extra storage. The three additional bedrooms all each have their own bathroom . Upstairs also features a laundry area . The large roof top deck is perfect for entertaining and has a wonderful view of Catalina, beautiful coastline and Balboa island .There is a full ocean view in just about every room of this beautiful home.