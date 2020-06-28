2720 Bayside Drive

Amenities

This FULLY REMODELED & FULLY FURNISHED home in Corona Del Mar is PERFECT! Walking distance to the restaurants, shops, & beaches. Located beside the Goldenrod Bridge, this home is easily accessible with ample amount of parking with a 1 car garage, 1 car port, & open spaces. Stepping through the front Dutch door, immediately you will notice the open floor plan that allows you to host & entertain all while you cook your gourmet meal. The custom glass railing, the wood flooring, the custom designed fireplace & mantle will make you shocked by the acalm elegance this home delivers. The views through the double paned windows is absolutely beautiful. As this home sits higher, you are at eye level with the surrounding trees to bring in an abundance of natural light through every room. The Kitchen features all new appliances, custom cabinets & large countertop space to entertain. The newly remodeled bathrooms feature 3 electronic controls for showers & faucet. The Master Bathroom is luxury at the finest. Fully remodeled at the top level, it features heated marble flooring, standing tub, walk in shower, glass dividers, double sinks, custom cabinets & counter top space. The bedrooms are private with beautiful treetop views from each window. The office is at the pinnacle of the home with a custom painted tower that brings luxury to the beach. With a private back yard it is a perfect retreat. This home is available for a 1 year lease for someone that appreciates the finest things of life!