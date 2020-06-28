All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated April 16 2020 at 3:17 AM

2720 Bayside Drive

2720 Bayside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2720 Bayside Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
This FULLY REMODELED & FULLY FURNISHED home in Corona Del Mar is PERFECT! Walking distance to the restaurants, shops, & beaches. Located beside the Goldenrod Bridge, this home is easily accessible with ample amount of parking with a 1 car garage, 1 car port, & open spaces. Stepping through the front Dutch door, immediately you will notice the open floor plan that allows you to host & entertain all while you cook your gourmet meal. The custom glass railing, the wood flooring, the custom designed fireplace & mantle will make you shocked by the acalm elegance this home delivers. The views through the double paned windows is absolutely beautiful. As this home sits higher, you are at eye level with the surrounding trees to bring in an abundance of natural light through every room. The Kitchen features all new appliances, custom cabinets & large countertop space to entertain. The newly remodeled bathrooms feature 3 electronic controls for showers & faucet. The Master Bathroom is luxury at the finest. Fully remodeled at the top level, it features heated marble flooring, standing tub, walk in shower, glass dividers, double sinks, custom cabinets & counter top space. The bedrooms are private with beautiful treetop views from each window. The office is at the pinnacle of the home with a custom painted tower that brings luxury to the beach. With a private back yard it is a perfect retreat. This home is available for a 1 year lease for someone that appreciates the finest things of life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 Bayside Drive have any available units?
2720 Bayside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2720 Bayside Drive have?
Some of 2720 Bayside Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2720 Bayside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2720 Bayside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 Bayside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2720 Bayside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2720 Bayside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2720 Bayside Drive offers parking.
Does 2720 Bayside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2720 Bayside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 Bayside Drive have a pool?
No, 2720 Bayside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2720 Bayside Drive have accessible units?
No, 2720 Bayside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 Bayside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2720 Bayside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2720 Bayside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2720 Bayside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
