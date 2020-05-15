All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated March 1 2020 at 3:31 PM

2714 W. Oceanfront

2714 W Oceanfront · No Longer Available
Location

2714 W Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA 92663
West Newport Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL (now to early June) - FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL (now to early June)
3 Bedrooms
2.75 Bathrooms
Maximum Occupancy 3
2 Parking spaces
Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer
Oceanfront
No pets
No smoking
No removing or moving of furniture
For more information, please view http://www.newporthomesforrent.com/

2-story, spacious single family home. 3-bedroom beauty is perfectly located on a corner lot with a 2 car garage and one extra car parking spot on apron. Custom home throughout with all the amenities. Front patio features a built-in gas grill, fireplace and comfortable lounge seating. Patio doors open to allow the outside in for fabulous views and cooling breezes. A retractable awning helps keep you shaded in the warm afternoons. Artistic lighting, furnishings and fixtures lend elegance and style throughout.

There is a bright and open gourmet kitchen. A bathroom with shower and laundry room lead out to the two-car garage.

The oceanfront master suite has a king bed and a patio wit seating to enjoy the fabulous view up and down the coast! A private desk is the perfect set up to keep you connected. The extra large master bath has double sinks, tub and shower.

Down the hall you will find a guest room with two twin beds, a third three-quarter bath, and a third bedroom with a queen bed. All bedroom have televisions.

Dining and entertainment opportunities all within walking distance.

(RLNE1837925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2714 W. Oceanfront have any available units?
2714 W. Oceanfront doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2714 W. Oceanfront have?
Some of 2714 W. Oceanfront's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2714 W. Oceanfront currently offering any rent specials?
2714 W. Oceanfront is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2714 W. Oceanfront pet-friendly?
No, 2714 W. Oceanfront is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2714 W. Oceanfront offer parking?
Yes, 2714 W. Oceanfront offers parking.
Does 2714 W. Oceanfront have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2714 W. Oceanfront offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2714 W. Oceanfront have a pool?
No, 2714 W. Oceanfront does not have a pool.
Does 2714 W. Oceanfront have accessible units?
No, 2714 W. Oceanfront does not have accessible units.
Does 2714 W. Oceanfront have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2714 W. Oceanfront has units with dishwashers.
Does 2714 W. Oceanfront have units with air conditioning?
No, 2714 W. Oceanfront does not have units with air conditioning.

