2714 W. Oceanfront

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL (now to early June) - FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL (now to early June)

3 Bedrooms

2.75 Bathrooms

Maximum Occupancy 3

2 Parking spaces

Dishwasher

Washer/Dryer

Oceanfront

No pets

No smoking

No removing or moving of furniture

2-story, spacious single family home. 3-bedroom beauty is perfectly located on a corner lot with a 2 car garage and one extra car parking spot on apron. Custom home throughout with all the amenities. Front patio features a built-in gas grill, fireplace and comfortable lounge seating. Patio doors open to allow the outside in for fabulous views and cooling breezes. A retractable awning helps keep you shaded in the warm afternoons. Artistic lighting, furnishings and fixtures lend elegance and style throughout.



There is a bright and open gourmet kitchen. A bathroom with shower and laundry room lead out to the two-car garage.



The oceanfront master suite has a king bed and a patio wit seating to enjoy the fabulous view up and down the coast! A private desk is the perfect set up to keep you connected. The extra large master bath has double sinks, tub and shower.



Down the hall you will find a guest room with two twin beds, a third three-quarter bath, and a third bedroom with a queen bed. All bedroom have televisions.



Dining and entertainment opportunities all within walking distance.



