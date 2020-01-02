All apartments in Newport Beach
2700 Ocean Blvd.

2700 Ocean Blvd · (949) 441-9539
Location

2700 Ocean Blvd, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2700 Ocean Blvd. - 2700 Ocean Blvd. · Avail. now

$7,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Perched Above the Harbor Entrance is this Spectacular CDM Vacation Home - FURNISHED MONTHLY RENTAL available May 2 through June 24, 2020.This lease term will be an initial 2- 3-month lease, possibly longer depending on owner preference.

This vacationers dream house is perched on the cliffs of Inspiration Point in Corona Del Mar. The views are magnificent with stunning angles of the harbor entrance, the Famous Wedge Surf Break, and Balboa Island. This one-of-a-kind property is situated on coveted Ocean Boulevard offering unsurpassed, breathtaking panoramic views of the ocean, beach, and bay front. This architecturally unique home offers the ultimate California Riviera lifestyle for vacationers in the Newport Beach area.

The three bed, three bath main villa-style townhouse was recently restored and renovated.The ground level of the main house includes two beds, full bath, den and private garden area again with stunning views. From the second level, the master bed, formal living, dining, and gourmet kitchen all display spectacular panorama views. The exterior includes a wrap-around viewing deck perfect for dining alfresco while watching whales, incredible sunsets, and front row seating for the surf at the famous wedge. The home includes an attached sports garage perfect for the storage of bikes and paddle boards if you bring them. (Disclosure: the home shares a wall with the back one bedroom apartment)

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5757345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

