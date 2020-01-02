2700 Ocean Blvd.

Amenities

Perched Above the Harbor Entrance is this Spectacular CDM Vacation Home - FURNISHED MONTHLY RENTAL available May 2 through June 24, 2020.This lease term will be an initial 2- 3-month lease, possibly longer depending on owner preference.



This vacationers dream house is perched on the cliffs of Inspiration Point in Corona Del Mar. The views are magnificent with stunning angles of the harbor entrance, the Famous Wedge Surf Break, and Balboa Island. This one-of-a-kind property is situated on coveted Ocean Boulevard offering unsurpassed, breathtaking panoramic views of the ocean, beach, and bay front. This architecturally unique home offers the ultimate California Riviera lifestyle for vacationers in the Newport Beach area.



The three bed, three bath main villa-style townhouse was recently restored and renovated.The ground level of the main house includes two beds, full bath, den and private garden area again with stunning views. From the second level, the master bed, formal living, dining, and gourmet kitchen all display spectacular panorama views. The exterior includes a wrap-around viewing deck perfect for dining alfresco while watching whales, incredible sunsets, and front row seating for the surf at the famous wedge. The home includes an attached sports garage perfect for the storage of bikes and paddle boards if you bring them. (Disclosure: the home shares a wall with the back one bedroom apartment)



No Dogs Allowed



