Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

27 San Pietro

27 San Pietro · (949) 280-6357
Location

27 San Pietro, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Ziani

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
putting green
hot tub
Welcome to this beautifully decorated and fully furnished turnkey luxurious Tuscan style home in the gated community of Ziani. This popular plan has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms and offers a ground floor master suite with upgraded master bathroom. This home has a private corner location on a greenbelt with no street in front. Other features include formal entry and high ceilings, large dinning area and gourmet kitchen featuring stainless appliances, granite counter tops, custom cabinetry and a huge walk in pantry with indoor laundry room. Upstairs offers a second master bedroom, a sitting room with balcony (could be 4th bedroom) office area, and full bath, and additional bedroom. This home has been highly upgraded with mill work, designer wall treatments, surround sound stereo system throughout the entire home and offers and abundance of natural light due to the corner lot location on the park. We cant say enough about the entry courtyard patio- Quiet and secluded, surrounded by a serene garden setting, great for outdoor enjoyment and entertaining. This is one of the rare units that offers a privati driveveway. The community of Ziani has a resort style pool and spa, clubhouse, putting green, outdoor fireplaces and hammock garden. The development is conveniently located close to upscale shopping and beaches, world class hiking paths to the ocean, the freeways and airports. NOTE: Home owner will consider short term rental of three months or more at a rate of $8500/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 San Pietro have any available units?
27 San Pietro has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27 San Pietro have?
Some of 27 San Pietro's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 San Pietro currently offering any rent specials?
27 San Pietro isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 San Pietro pet-friendly?
No, 27 San Pietro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 27 San Pietro offer parking?
No, 27 San Pietro does not offer parking.
Does 27 San Pietro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 San Pietro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 San Pietro have a pool?
Yes, 27 San Pietro has a pool.
Does 27 San Pietro have accessible units?
No, 27 San Pietro does not have accessible units.
Does 27 San Pietro have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 San Pietro does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 San Pietro have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 San Pietro does not have units with air conditioning.
