27 San Pietro

Welcome to this beautifully decorated and fully furnished turnkey luxurious Tuscan style home in the gated community of Ziani. This popular plan has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms and offers a ground floor master suite with upgraded master bathroom. This home has a private corner location on a greenbelt with no street in front. Other features include formal entry and high ceilings, large dinning area and gourmet kitchen featuring stainless appliances, granite counter tops, custom cabinetry and a huge walk in pantry with indoor laundry room. Upstairs offers a second master bedroom, a sitting room with balcony (could be 4th bedroom) office area, and full bath, and additional bedroom. This home has been highly upgraded with mill work, designer wall treatments, surround sound stereo system throughout the entire home and offers and abundance of natural light due to the corner lot location on the park. We cant say enough about the entry courtyard patio- Quiet and secluded, surrounded by a serene garden setting, great for outdoor enjoyment and entertaining. This is one of the rare units that offers a privati driveveway. The community of Ziani has a resort style pool and spa, clubhouse, putting green, outdoor fireplaces and hammock garden. The development is conveniently located close to upscale shopping and beaches, world class hiking paths to the ocean, the freeways and airports. NOTE: Home owner will consider short term rental of three months or more at a rate of $8500/month.