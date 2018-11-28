All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 2648 Vista Del Oro.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
2648 Vista Del Oro
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:24 AM

2648 Vista Del Oro

2648 Vista Del Oro · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2648 Vista Del Oro, Newport Beach, CA 92660
North Bluff

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful 4 bedroom townhome in pristine, move in condition! So many special features - brand new carpet, fresh white paint, updated kitchen has new quartz counters, refaced white cabinets with new drawers, new dishwasher, new slider, gorgeous new vanity with granite counter and rich wood cabinets in master bath, new window coverings, all bedroom closets have custom organizers plus lots of new light and plumbing fixtures. Spic and span clean! Spacious, open floorplan with large living/dining rooms including fireplace and built in cabinet, separate breakfast nook/cozy family room, mirrored wardrobes, smooth ceilings. Large private patio connects 2 car garage to the home. Pretty setting nestled among the trees on winding street. The Bluffs neighborhood boasts miles of lush, peaceful greenbelts, sparkling pool and it is just a short stroll to the gorgeous back bay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2648 Vista Del Oro have any available units?
2648 Vista Del Oro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2648 Vista Del Oro have?
Some of 2648 Vista Del Oro's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2648 Vista Del Oro currently offering any rent specials?
2648 Vista Del Oro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2648 Vista Del Oro pet-friendly?
No, 2648 Vista Del Oro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2648 Vista Del Oro offer parking?
Yes, 2648 Vista Del Oro offers parking.
Does 2648 Vista Del Oro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2648 Vista Del Oro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2648 Vista Del Oro have a pool?
Yes, 2648 Vista Del Oro has a pool.
Does 2648 Vista Del Oro have accessible units?
No, 2648 Vista Del Oro does not have accessible units.
Does 2648 Vista Del Oro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2648 Vista Del Oro has units with dishwashers.
Does 2648 Vista Del Oro have units with air conditioning?
No, 2648 Vista Del Oro does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College