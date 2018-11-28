2648 Vista Del Oro

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Wonderful 4 bedroom townhome in pristine, move in condition! So many special features - brand new carpet, fresh white paint, updated kitchen has new quartz counters, refaced white cabinets with new drawers, new dishwasher, new slider, gorgeous new vanity with granite counter and rich wood cabinets in master bath, new window coverings, all bedroom closets have custom organizers plus lots of new light and plumbing fixtures. Spic and span clean! Spacious, open floorplan with large living/dining rooms including fireplace and built in cabinet, separate breakfast nook/cozy family room, mirrored wardrobes, smooth ceilings. Large private patio connects 2 car garage to the home. Pretty setting nestled among the trees on winding street. The Bluffs neighborhood boasts miles of lush, peaceful greenbelts, sparkling pool and it is just a short stroll to the gorgeous back bay.