2641 Vista Drive

Nestled within the exclusive gate-guarded community of Bayshores you will find this seaside cottage inspired by the French countryside. The meticulously kept home has been remodeled throughout and appointed with fine furnishings from around the world. The traditional layout extends warm and inviting living spaces, accenting the natural light and gardens that surround the property. The home features a beautifully designed gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances, hand distressed solid walnut floors, unique stone and tile work, and imported hardware. This bayfront community offers numerous amenities including two private sandy beaches, a marina, and direct access to the adjacent Balboa Bay Club and Resort. Lease terms, rates and length of stay are flexible, please inquire.