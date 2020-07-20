All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 2641 Vista Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
2641 Vista Drive
Last updated September 29 2019 at 11:04 PM

2641 Vista Drive

2641 Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2641 Vista Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Bayshores

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nestled within the exclusive gate-guarded community of Bayshores you will find this seaside cottage inspired by the French countryside. The meticulously kept home has been remodeled throughout and appointed with fine furnishings from around the world. The traditional layout extends warm and inviting living spaces, accenting the natural light and gardens that surround the property. The home features a beautifully designed gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances, hand distressed solid walnut floors, unique stone and tile work, and imported hardware. This bayfront community offers numerous amenities including two private sandy beaches, a marina, and direct access to the adjacent Balboa Bay Club and Resort. Lease terms, rates and length of stay are flexible, please inquire.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2641 Vista Drive have any available units?
2641 Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 2641 Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2641 Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2641 Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2641 Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2641 Vista Drive offer parking?
No, 2641 Vista Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2641 Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2641 Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2641 Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 2641 Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2641 Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 2641 Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2641 Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2641 Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2641 Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2641 Vista Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Pet Friendly Places
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CA
Redondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College